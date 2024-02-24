Londie London's ex, Sphamandla Mabonga, has reportedly moved on to a new relationship just five months after their breakup

According to a source, Mabonga was dating the new woman while still in a relationship with Londie

Fans are stunned that Sphamandla's alleged new flame is said to be someone the reality TV star knows

Londie London allegedly broke up with Sphamadla Mabonga because he cheated on her. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London's ex-lover, Sphamandla Mabonga, has allegedly dived into a new relationship months after their breakup.

Insider confirms cheating

A close friend of Londie revealed to ZiMoja that Mabonga was dating the new woman while still in a relationship with Londie. The disclosure confirmed rumours that the couple separated because of infidelity issues.

Londie dealing with break-up

The insider said Londie is aware of Mabonga's new relationship and is upset because the new woman is someone she knows.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"She knows her and that is what made her mad because it's someone she knows. They are in the same circles."

Sphamandla's love life creates online buzz

Many fans, especially the guys said it's reasonable that Sphamandla has put his past with Londie behind him. Some tweeps on Twitter/X are cheering that the media personality was done dirty.

See some of the comments below"

@BShark1818 asked:

"Did we expect the guy to be celibate?"

@codeofV wrote:

"The guy just wanted to nut."

@Sandiso__N tweeted:

"Siphamandla is a king. After all our brother played it well as per the conversation we had at the Men's conference!"

@BhekiBt added:

"He dodged the bullet."

@SimsMagubane posted:

"Who is his new girlfriend?"

@zamaqengebe asked:

"So how does Sbahle Mpisane fit in this equation?"

@ramosweu786 wrote:

"He is leadership. He should be the guest speaker at our next men’s conference. "

Londie London's ex faces attempted murder charge

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Londie London's controversial ex-boyfriend Mabonga is allegedly being charged with a long list of offences.

Popular businessman Bongani Pjazil Maocuana, popularly known in the streets as Mabonga has a court case waiting for him as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

Source: Briefly News