Lasizwe announced his collaboration with Rockets Lifestyle for his Awkward Dates segment

The YouTuber will officially host his dating series at the popular restaurant

Lasizwe spoke with Briefly News about the massive collaboration

Lasizwe revealed that Rockets Lifestyle is the official host for his Awkward Dates YouTube segment. Images: lasizwe

Lasizwe recently announced his partnership for his YouTube channel. The content creator's popular Awkward Dates series will have a new home at Rockets Lifestyle, and Lasizwe couldn't wait to share the wonderful news with his supporters.

Lasizwe announces Rockets partnership

Lasizwe Dambuza is making big moves and taking his YouTube channel to new heights. The award-winning content creator has announced his partnership with Rockets Lifestyle, which will be the official restaurant partner for his famous Awkward Dates series.

Taking to his Instagram page, the flamboyant media personality posted an announcement video, looking dapper while being served at Rockets before signing the partnership contract.

Speaking to Briefly News, Lasizwe said the news hasn't sunk in:

"I'm still in awe that I'm in partnership with one of the biggest restaurants, lifestyle brands, grooving locations. The fact that we have three locations where we can shoot Awkward Dates from is still mind-blowing; it hasn't simmered in."

Mzansi congratulates Lasizwe

Fans and followers gathered to congratulate Lasizwe on his partnership with Rockets Lifestyle.

Previously, the media personality was showered with praise after getting himself a new car that Mzansi couldn't stop talking about.

South African actor, Lindah Majola said:

"I'm so proud of you!"

Mzansi media personality K Naomi showed love to Lasizwe:

"So dope, I love this."

phindiwe41 praised Lasizwe:

"Congrats Lasizwe! You're nothing but an inspiration to young people, keep it up!"

yaya_simz was stunned:

"This segment is growing mos, love to see it!"

mkhaliphi_mbali wrote:

"One thing about you, you work hard for everything! Congratulations, sana!"

zeeeny_ congratulated Lasizwe:

"Oh my gosh! Yes! Congrats!!! So proud of you!"

sa_baddie_pt2 hyped Lasizwe up:

Okay! Not the new location, chile! This is big, I’m so proud of you, Lasizwe! Congratulations, and that new location is definitely giving!

