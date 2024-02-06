Famous Amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa has responded to MacG, who accused him of exploiting young artists

Maphorisa previously trended after he claimed that he could demand music ownership rights from artists who use his studio equipment

His clapback, however, left South African peeps unconvinced that he wrote it because of the proper English

DJ Maphorisa has fired back at MacG and tried to defend himself, but his post did not land.

DJ Maphorisa has responded to MacG and used proper English.

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa responds to MacG

The Amapiano music producer had a few words for MacG and the Podcast and Chill team after they put him on blast. MacG accused him of 'exploiting' young artists and stated that he is a vampire.

Maphorisa previously trended on X after he said on Instagram Live that he could demand music rights from musicians who use his studio, equipment and electricity to record their songs.

On the latest episode of the YouTube podcast, MacG said Phori is a greedy vampire. Maphorisa hit back and said:

“I feel like Sol and Ghost Lady are scared of MacG, shame. It’s funny to see this stuff, I swear. All I’m hearing, ke mm mmm mmmmhh, aiii.”

Phori says businesses operate in their own way

The Izolo hitmaker shared that various businesses have their ways of doing things. He also gave examples of Tyla and Kalawa Jazmee operate.

“Any business got its way of dealing with things. Kalawa used the same method. Tyla 'Water' uses the same method. Black is brown is using the method, etc. I will never say why Sol is getting less money on the show, but he’s the smartest on the team. It’s none of my business; let me tool.”

Mzansi not convinced that Phori wrote the clapback

DJ Maphorisa's clapback failed to convince South African peeps that he wrote it because of the adherence to proper English, something Maphorisa is not known for.

@PapieJacobson joked:

"Your ghostwriter got fire English... You only wrote, 'let me tool'."

@Thando______ said:

"They actually disagreed with him from the start right up until he substanciated his claims with examples to support... then from there they couldn't really disprove anything and had to concede a few points. Yours, since you took the bait, is to prove otherwise to his claims."

@visse_ss added:

"Someone else wrote this one for you, the only thing you wrote yourself is the last part 'let me tool', that you."

DJ Maphorisa claps back at haters

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa was unbothered by the uproar caused by his sentiments on music ownership.

He said people can say whatever they want, but at the end of the day, he still owns the rights.

Source: Briefly News