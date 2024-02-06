Uncle Vinny was recently invited to perform on Piano City

The popular dancer gave a lively performance but didn't receive the reaction he was expecting from netizens

Mzansi roasted Vinny over his TikTok video, saying he should have picked a different career than music

Mzansi dragged Uncle Vinny's performance on Piano City. Images: uncle.vinny

Source: Instagram

Uncle Vinny appeared on Piano City for a performance of his new songs. The latest member of Shauwn Mkhize's house left netizens unimpressed with his show, with some even criticising his career and decision to make music.

Uncle Vinny gives vibrant performance

Uncle Vinny recently performed songs from his upcoming project. Real name Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu, the singer was discovered by Riky Rick when he was 15 years old as a dancer and hype man.

Now 21, Vinny has been shaping his career in the music industry and is gearing up to release his album Youth League President 2.

Building up to the project, Vinny visited Piano City, where he gave a lively performance shared on his TikTok page:

Mzansi weighs in on Uncle Vinny's video

Netizens dragged Uncle Vinny's performance and questioned his career choice. Previously, Vinny was trolled over a video of himself clinging onto his Goyard bag.

KingBishop1st said:

"If this boy goes back to school, South Africa might become a better country."

OffxclDrizzy_SA wrote:

"Riky Rick left us with a problem here."

YouDunnoVusi was disappointed:

"This is what Amapiano has come to."

illythehost wasn't impressed:

"You can't be Kilo, Musa Keys, Young Stunna and Rema at the same time. This homie has to make a huge decision and decide what he wants to do with his life. With the hype he got, he could've opted for fashion

@ADS_ZAR posted:

"They are playing with him, he should stick to dancing and fashion or something as long as singing is not involved."

Asiyaking_sa joked:

"Riky Rick in his grave, turning."

