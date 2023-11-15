Uncle Vinny's viral video holding onto his R47K Goyard bag at a club has sparked laughter among fans

The video shows Uncle Vinny struggling to enjoy himself as he tightly clings to his pricey bag

Social media reactions ranged from speculations about the bag's contents to amusement at the perceived stress of securing the expensive accessory during a night out

A video of popular South African media personality Uncle Vinny holding on to his expensive designer bag while out clubbing has left fans rolling on the floor with laughter.

Uncle Vinny flaunted his R47K Goyard bag. Image: @uncle.vinny

Uncle Vinny flaunts his R47K Goyard bag

Celebrities love rocking designer brands. Many usually step out rocking expensive bags, clothes and shoes. Uncle Vinny is among the many stars who love wearing expensive designer brands.

Popular online blog @thehypecollector shared the viral video of the star rocking a R47K Goyard bag while in a club. Fans couldn't help but notice how he could not enjoy his time out because he was clinging to his designer bag.

Uncle Vinny's video gets hilarious reactions

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video of Uncle Vinny holding onto his expensive bag. Some said it looked empty, while others asked why he took it to the club if he was scared it might get stolen.

@viwekese asked:

"What's inside the bag, 100 racks?"

@thabang_bgx said:

"Young thug was seen on first sight, but then it was Vinny."

@sthandwa.ndaba added:

"Securing the bag has never been this stressful"

@the.black_jamesbond commented:

"Listing the price is unnecessary. Jus stop by mentioning the brand. Those tht know shall know."

@pa.lesa2466 noted:

" It's so empty hle, should have just kept the rands in your small sling back, mara lereng drip ke drip forever "

@1stbafy wrote:

"thank God i dont have a buy a expensive bag mentality look at this boy suffer"

@tsskyworld said:

"Why come with bag at groove."

MaMkhize rocks Versace coat worth R90K and R38K handbag

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that flamboyant South African businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, affectionately known as MaMkhize has set the bar for fashion in the Mzansi entertainment industry very high.

Popular South African businesswoman and reality television star Shauwn Mkhize has been stepping on necks with her stylish fashion. A scroll through her Instagram page shows that the star upped her fashion game, whether she is chilling at home, attending a soccer match or a business meeting.

