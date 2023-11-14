Springboks lock RG Snyman was captured flying in the economic coach of a flight

The rugby world champion found humour in his giant stature, sitting awkwardly in the tiny seat with no legroom

As the picture went viral, people were confused as to why he would subject himself to that torture when he had the means to fly comfortably

Rugby's son of Ragnarok, RG Snyman, was probably tired of five-star and VIP treatment when he opted for a humble Springbok life by flying uncomfortably in the economic coach.

Springboks RG Snyman was seen flying in the economical cabin of a domestic flight, looking uncomfortable. Images: @rgsnyman/Instagram, Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

RG Snyman photographed flying on the economic coach

The Springboks lock was spotted looking cramped in the window seat of a domestic flight in a picture taken by his wife @saskia.blue and mocking that people experience the economy coach differently.

The post was reshared by Twitter (X app) user , who captioned the photo with sadness and said:

"This guy is a World Cup winner. Get him the first-class seat he deserves."

Check out the hilariously uncomfortable picture below:

Netizens blasts RG Snyman for being uncomfortable when he afforded better

Although some people felt that the fun-loving Springbok deserved better, others criticised him for not choosing the soft life he deserved as he had the means:

@Mac46664 advised:

"He must select the correct seat."

@wiialexs imagined his thoughts:

"If he puts his seat back I am going to tell him a few things."

@AfrikanChefZA said:

"He must pay for it."

@itsjusstwoeasy assumed:

"There's no way he can't afford a business-class ticket."

@wmbez2 commented:

"If you want to fly first class, you need to buy the ticket."

Option10221 asked:

"What makes Most Springboks players so humble? I don't get it."

@wenzo_sa responded:

"The way rugby players are groomed from preschool all the way through is way different from other sports, those men are disciplined, you can name all the values they tick the boxes."

