After Shaun Stylist and Andile Mpisane had a fallout, many people wondered who would the Royal AM chairman roll with next.

What happened between Andile Mpisane and Shaun Stylist?

Musician and former reality TV star Shaun Stylist and Chairman Andile Mpisane were as thick as thieves. They were always spotted together at events, in pictures and made hilarious videos.

The two allegedly had a fallout after Shaun decided to focus on his music career more. Stylist recently tied the knot, welcomed a baby and is doing funny and weird videos with another friend.

Uncle Vinny replacing Shaun?

Uncle Vinny was recently seen rubbing shoulders with the Mkhize and Mpisane family at Shauwn Mkhize's Durban abode.

The entertainer gave netizens the impression that he was replacing Shaun Stylist, Andile Mpisane's former right-hand man.

In a video shared by @Jabari_ww, Uncle Vinny, Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia Mpisane, as well as the rest of the family, are arguing about who will cook dinner.

"Saying Mamkhize bought Uncle Vinny for her children is the funniest thing I've heard all day."

Mzansi pokes fun at Uncle Vinny

Netizens made jokes and trolled Uncle Vinny.

@__sandla__:

"This broer is where the money is. He doesn't care, you have to respect it."

@KMogampanyane:

"They also signed Mo Flava on a 2-year deal. Buy-out clause unknown at this point."

@IDPrideInVernac:

Just saw this on TikTok a couple of minutes ago, and...why vele? Nothing wrong with him living there. It's just interesting since he was living with Major League."

@Diskiqueen_:

"Can MaMkhize adopt me please."

@Leig_h99:

"What is going on in that house? Parents come get your kids."

@u_Lelato:

"They replaced Shaun with him."

