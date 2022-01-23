Patrick Shai cause of death confirmed, wife found his body

The news that Patrick Shai had passed away took many by surprise and had people questioning what had happened

Reports allege that Patrick Shai had taken his own life and speculation on social media points towards online harassment

According to SAPS communications, Shai's wife Mmasechaba Mmasechaba Shaifound his body, the Shai family have not released any more information at this stage

Yesterday, South Africa learned that Patrick Shai had tragically passed away. Rumour swirled around social media speculating on how he died with many alleging that he took his own life.

However, the Shai family has stated that they were not ready to release more information but confirmed the actor's death through a statement via the family's spokesperson Amogelang Mmusi.

According to reports, Patrick Shai's wife found his body. Photo credit: @PhilMphela

TimesLIVE claims to have SAPS communications that allege the hair took his own life and that his wife Mmasechaba Shai found his body "hanging".

Mmasechaba had stayed by Patrick Shai since they married when she was just 17-years-old. She stuck by his side despite his alleged abuse of her.

He allegedly turned a corner in 2016 and sought out help when he saw the error of his ways and she praised him for his efforts.

Patrick Shai had become the target for online harassment following a heated exchange between himself and Cassper Nyovest. The South African has reported that Patrick had apologised in a statement.

However, social media users have taken to the internet and have turned on Cassper, claiming that his actions allegedly played a role in Patrick's death.

