“Thank God You Are Alive”: Mzansi Woman Shows Angry Ex-Boyfriend Destroying Property in Viral Video
- A woman took to TikTok to expose her ex-boyfriend for destroying her property after their breakup
- The shocking video shows him breaking her prized possessions with a heavy rock during a fit of rage
- The disturbing clip has gone viral, racking up 1.4 million views and sparking mixed reactions online
A woman recently shared a TikTok video that shows her angry ex-boyfriend destroying a house and car.
Enraged ex-boyfriend caught on camera
He was livid while using a heavy rock to smash the property. The woman says he’s acting like this because she broke up with him and he’s not too happy about her new relationship.
"He cheated on me multiple times and I left the relationship. He kept begging but I was fed up. He then learned that I moved on, and he came to the house and did all that. The car isn’t his."
To add fuel to the fire, the guy was given bail two days after the incident, she claimed.
Watch the video below:
Video sparks mixed reactions
The video left some netizens genuinely worried about her safety. Others are very curious about what made him flip out.
See some comments below:
@Marshmallow wrote:
"Deal with him traditionally, angeke. 😭"
@Sammy_SA stated:
"A man will never do that without a reason. We value our resources too much."
@refilwe902 asked:
"What were you guys fighting about?"
@Filoe commented:
"It doesn't matter what you did to him. This is wrong at all levels. 💔"
@JacquelineK said:
"As long as you are no longer with him, you will replace them worry not. ❤️🙏"
@Tsholo9344 mentioned:
"Yhooooo thank God you are alive."
@AnoDaGhost added:
"No man can do this out of nowhere! Ngeke the is absolutely a reason behind this."
@Brandykubheka
"😳😳Jesu! I hope you’re safe mama. 🫂"
