Nota Baloyi was released on R5K bail after recently handing himself over to the police

This was after the controversial music executive was accused of abuse by Itumeleng Bokaba

Ahead of his next court appearance, Mzansi had a lot to say about his case and alleged victim

Nota Baloyi was granted bail after recently turning himself in. Images: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi's life appears to have taken a complete 180 after being accused of abuse, and things are only getting worse for him.

Nota Baloyi released on bail

After recently turning himself in, Nota Baloyi has been released on bail and faces serious charges.

The controversial music executive was accused of sexual assault by singer/ actress, Itumeleng Bokaba.

According to Twitter (X) user MDN News, Nota's bail was set for R5K, and he is yet to make another court appearance on 9 November 2024 after his troubling WhatsApp conversation with Itumeleng have been examined.

Nota is facing a charge of sexual assault, allegations he previously denied and went as far as filing a protection order against his alleged victim:

Mzansi reacts to Nota Baloyi's update

Netizens are stunned at how things turned out for Nota, and supporters claim that his alleged victim is out to ruin his life:

mrsibbs97 said:

"Ladies can finish you slowly."

blacksuspect2k wrote:

"Guys, this needs to stop. We can't have feminists ruining men's lives like this."

mdimoramasa posted:

"I am supportive of Nota on this one. Something is fishy with this girl's story."

Meanwhile, others said it's not looking good for Nota:

CannanBarbarian dragged Nota:

"This guy has no integrity like he claims. He preaches about the importance of family and marriage, yet he sleeps with another man's woman. I feel sorry for him, but he deserves it."

ThegreatoneZa said:

"Those messages are going to send him straight to Sun City."

MvelaseMthembu6 wrote:

"So Berita's prayers are finally working."

Nota Baloyi shares scripture upon arrival from jail

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi sharing a scripture from the Bible after returning from jail.

Of course, the post concerned many supporters, who sent encouraging messages to the music executive.

