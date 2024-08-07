Actress Sindi Dlathu Reportedly Leaves ‘Queendom’ Amid Production Company’s Financial Troubles
- Sindi Dlathu has reportedly left Queendom for another soapie after just months on the show
- This after the production company's financial troubles made major headlines for allegedly failing to pay its cast and crew
- Fans suggested that the show be scrapped after Sindi's exit, while others vowed to follow the actress to her new home
Sindi Dlathu has reportedly checked out of Queendom after the production faced financial constraints that left the cast and crew unpaid for months.
Sindi Dlathu allegedly drops Queendom
Months following the Queendom money scandal, one of the show's biggest stars, Sindi Dlathu, has reportedly exited stage left.
Briefly News reported on Clive Morris Productions' statement regarding its financial constraints which left the cast and crew without their salaries.
According to Twitter (X) user Phil Mphela, Sindi Dlathu, who played Linda Mtoba's mother in the thrilling BET Africa series, has allegedly found a new gig on eTV’s Isiphetho, produced by Black Brain Pictures:
"Dlathu has decided to end her journey on the embattled BET telenovela amid production financial issues. The SAFTAs record holder will join eTV’s latest telenovela, Isiphetho."
Mzansi reacts to Sindi Dlathu's exit
Netizens were frustrated and suggested that the production close shop after Sindi's departure:
ndux_m was frustrated:
"She’s the only reason I watched! Aw, the production is horrible for this, man."
DeGalehole said:
"I feel like this is the end of #BETQueenDom. What's really happening with this production company?"
DarlaForst suggested:
"Wrap the entire thing up. Queendom is QueenDone!"
Meanwhile, others are looking forward to watching Sindi in her new show:
OnalennaMatibn was excited:
"I'm getting Sindi Dlathu and Linda Sokhulu on one show?"
dinnydeethulo said:
"I stopped watching Isiphetho coz it was not giving. Might go back for her, though."
kamogelo_chill wrote:
"Time to start watching Isiphetho."
