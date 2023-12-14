Gail Mabalane is beaming with pride at her Netflix series, Unseen being the most viewed African show

The series is said to have been watched for over 60 million hours in just two months

Gail took to her social media pages to celebrate the milestone and was showered with praise by Mzansi

Gail Mabalane's latest Netflix series is the most viewed African show! The actress and mother of two shared the fantastic news on her social media pages, revealing that Unseen was watched for 60 million hours in just two months.

Gail Mabalane celebrates Unseen success

Can we talk about how booked and busy Gail Mabalane is? If she isn't promoting her Ethnogenics hair care range, she's gracing a magazine cover or being a world-class mom and wife. And today, the superstar celebrates her hard work in front of the camera.

The Blood and Water actress is beaming with pride at the success of her new Netflix series, Unseen. Posting on her social media pages, the mother of two revealed that the six-part thriller was watched for 60 million hours in just two months.

Moreover, according to Twitter (X) , the show is the most-watched African series:

"#UnseenNetflix has been named the number 1 most viewed African series on Netflix between Jan 2023 and June 2023, making it the most watched Netflix Original African series globally."

Mzansi congratulates Gail Mabalane

Peers and fans congratulated Gail Mabalane on the success of her show:

South African rapper Moozlie was proud:

"Our prayers, guys!!"

The River star, Sindi Dlathu, cheered:

"Yaaaaaaaas!!!"

Mzansi actress Jessica Nkosi said:

"Jesus!!!!! Jesus!!!!! Jesus!!!!!"

AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, congratulated Gail:

"Well deserved! It was riveting!"

kikimetsi suggested:

"May the same God that we are giving glory, put it in your hearts to give us season 2, Amen."

Zoe Mabalane stuns Mzansi with storytelling

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gail and Kabelo Mabalane's baby girl, Zoe, and her adorable storytime about her black Barbie doll.

Zozo had netizens gushing at her cure story and how much she looked like her old man, Bouga Luv.

