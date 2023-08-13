Gail and Kabelo Mabalane's eight-year-old daughter, Zoe, won over hearts on social media with a cute video with her Barbie doll

The celebrity kid gushed about the black doll that reflects her features from skin colour to hairstyle

The heartwarming clip moved netizens on TikTok, and they couldn't stop raving about Zoe's personality

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Zoe Mabalane revealed what she got for her birthday. Image: @gail_mabalane

Source: Instagram

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane's daughter, Zoe, has captured the hearts of Mzansi with her storytelling about her black Barbie doll.

Zoe Mabalane shines with her Barbie doll

Zoe shared that the doll was a birthday present from her superstar parents. She highlighted the connections between herself and the doll, including their matching braids and buns.

The charming 8-year-old's video posted by @gaiil_mabalane is making the rounds on TikTok. It was a powerful reminder that children benefit from seeing themselves reflected in the toys they play with, contributing to their self-esteem and identity development.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Zoe Mabalane's video sparks conversation about representation

People on the platform noted her striking resemblance to her father and praised her impressive communication skills. Many netizens love content about celebrity kids, and Zoe didn't disappoint with her endearing personality.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users amazed by Gail and Kabelo Mabalane's daughter

@p_cee_05 stated:

"This is Kabelo in a girl form."

@angelpooe mentioned:

"O montle gore brown skin girl.❤️❤️"

@godiraone wrote:

"I love her so much. She is a cute and smart girlie."

@zoemwarui commented:

"So adorable. She looks like her dad."

@lee53578 added:

"What a bright and beautiful girl she is."

@MYRONA said:

"She is so well spoken."

@Palesa Dlamini shared:

"Representation.❤️I wish I had this growing up. All dolls I had never looked like me."

@lolo said:

"She’s so precious my goodness.❤️❤️"

'Unseen': Gail Mabalane’s new Netflix series receives positive reactions, “Can’t wait to watch”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Gail Mabalane sent Twitter into a frenzy as the South African actress posted a picture from her highly anticipated new Netflix show Unseen.

The show, which premiered on March 29, has had Mzansi celebs and tweeps expressing excitement over the talented thespian and her project.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News