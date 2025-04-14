Following Kaizer Chiefs’ victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup, Mzansi recording artist Murdah Bongz could not hide his joy

The 37-year-old 'Mohigan Sun' hitmaker posted a video of him dancing in front of the TV to celebrate Chiefs advancing to the Nedbank Cup final on Sunday 13 April 2025

Local netizens reacted on social media to join Murdah Bongz’s celebration, saying they enjoyed his dance moves

Popular South African artist Murdah Bongz joined loyal Kaizer Chiefs fans in celebrating their side’s advancement to the Nedbank Cup final on Sunday, 13 April 2025.

The Soweto giants' 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns, much to the delight of Murdah Bongz, who marked the occasion by posting a video of him dancing in the lounge.

Recording artist Murdah Bongz could not hide his joy after Kaizer Chiefs secured a 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: murdahbongz.

Source: Instagram

Following Chiefs’ late victory, the artist, real name Bongani Mohosana, showed off his unique dance moves as he pointed with joy at the score on his television.

Murdah Bongz celebrates Kaizer Chiefs’ momentous victory

Watch Murdah Bongz celebrate Chiefs' victory in the video below:

The Mohigan Sun hitmaker could not hide his joy as the Soweto giants edged closer to ending their decade-long trophy drought.

Since 2009, Bongz has become a popular member of Mzansi music and was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2024.

While the artist enjoys success on the stage, he also shares a great relationship with Mzansi’s premier female artist DJ Zinhle who shared a loving message with him on Valentine’s Day.

Chiefs confirmed their victory over Sundowns on their X account:

Murdah Bongs loves his family

The 37-year-old and Zinhle has one child, Asante, together while he also enjoys being the stepfather of Kairo Forbes, the daughter of late rapper AKA.

While he enjoys a loving family life, Bongz hopes Chiefs can turn their monumental victory over Sundowns into more success after qualifying for the cup final.

Bongz’s beloved Chiefs will face fierce Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in the final and victory in the final will be the club’s first silverware since winning the PSL title in 2015.

Wandile Duba celebrated scoring for Kaizer Chiefs against Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans celebrate with Murdah Bongz

Local netizens reacted on social media to celebrate with the 37-year-old, saying they enjoyed his dance moves while also backing Chiefs for success.

His wife, djzinhle misses the artist:

“I miss you.”

Rrsb_supreme loved the moves:

“Unique moves broh.”

Lelo_hans01 is a fan:

“My fav ❤️.”

Thandokuhle_shongwe admires the producer:

“Love the album 🔥🙌 Danko Khosi 👏.”

Zamvilakaz supports Murdah Bongz:i

“This guy’s a cool vibe 🤞🏽👌🏽here for it!”

Mbalimjl respects the artist:

“Everything 🙌🔥.”

Kagiso_bw is a Chiefs fan:

“Chiefs win, everyone is happy 😁😁😁😁😁.”

Call_me_herder admired the moves:

“🙌🙌dance moves always on point ✌️.”

Mist_sa said Chiefs did not deserve the win:

“It was an offside my brother 😞.”

Celiwe770 celebrated with the recording artist:

“Your happiness always shows with the moves😅💃💃💃#Amakhosi4Life Amakhosi ajabulile.”

Briefly News