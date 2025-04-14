American rapper Snoop Dogg earned praise from South African fans after sharing a video of an adorable baby girl dancing for her birthday at local steakhouse franchise, Spur

The video of the cute little girl caught the attention of the 53-year-old rapper who has had several global hits since 1991

Local netizens reacted on social media to join the girl's mother and Spur to show their admiration for the endearing birthday girl

Global hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg reposted an adorable video of a cute South African girl dancing to her birthday at Mzansi franchise, Spur.

The American rapper, real name Calvin Broadus Junior, shared the video on his Instagram account after it reached viral status among South African fans.

Global hip-hop star Snoop Dogg reposted a viral South African video. Image: Kevin Mazur/Peacock.

Source: Instagram

In the cute video, the baby girl brought smiles to her family and staff as she broke out the adorable dance moves to the Happy Birthday tune.

Snoop Dogg shares cute Mzansi dancing video

Watch the adorable video below:

Snoop’s love for the video caught the attention of local fans while he showed his admiration for the clip by captioning it: ‘Happiness’.

While the rapper is known for his infectious beats and hard-hitting lyrics, he often shows his soft side as the grandfather of eight proves he is a fan of memorable family moments.

Since 1991, Snoop has become one of the most recognisable rappers worldwide and has amassed R160 million through his music, television, film and business ventures.

Snoop is a family man, according to his Instagram account:

Snoop shines on the world stage

Along with his many ventures, Snoop also makes constant appearances at American sporting events, while he carried the Olympic torch before the 2024 Paris event.

Snoop’s interaction with South Africa has not only been limited to reposting the video after he made several appearances in Mzansi after hosting three concerts since 2013.

The rapper performed in Johannesburg, KwaZulu Natal and Cape Town while he was set to make his Mzansi debut in 2006 before cancelling an appearance in Gauteng.

Since 1991, Snoop Dogg has been one of the biggest hip-hop artists in the world. Image: Patrick Mulligan/Getty Images and Chris Haston/WBTV.

Source: Getty Images

Fans love the adorable video

Local netizens joined the girl’s mother and Spur in showing their love for the little girl, while they also thanked Snooped for sharing the video.

The child’s mother Ndelwa_mbatha was happy:

“A whole @snoopdogg reposted my daughter, 🙏🏾🥹🤭❤️thank you.”

Spursteakranches replied:

"Our girl’s dance moves crossing oceans! *sidebar* aaaah we love you, Snoop!!

The talented samkelondlovu loved the post:

“Black girl happiness is my favourite content always 😍😍😍.”

Colourfulsherri loves the tradition:

“South African signing in! Happy, happy, happy, happy.”

Carolofori loves the baby:

“A standard South African birthday 😍😍😍 She is so cute 😍😍😍.”

L.o.g.a.n._sinatra asked a question:

“Did she and grandma have matching outfits??🤔”

Mbali_enhle.m loves South Africa:

“South Africa is a happy place 🇿🇦🤣❤️❤️.”

Wanda.ortiz.560 loves the reaction:

“All kids should be this happy on their birthday ❤️.”

Monicacarter_soaris loved the moves:

“Kids have more rhythm than some adults. Too adorable.🥰.”

Erikabediliaortiz is a fan:

“Baby girl is so cute 💖✨.”

