American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg is now a grandfather of eight children after his daughter welcomed her baby

Cori Broadus, the rapper's daughter, welcomed her first child this week and explained that it was a premature birth

Her daughter has become Snoop's eighth grandchild, and fans wished the model and businesswoman well in her motherhood journey

US rap legend Snoop Dogg is now a proud grandfather of eight kids.

Cori Broadus, daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg gives birth

His daughter Cori Broadus shared on social media that she gave birth six months before her due date, making her baby girl a premature baby.

On Instagram, the 25-year-old got real about the feelings she experienced after giving birth at 26 weeks, saying she was overwhelmed with a great feeling of guilt, making her extremely emotional.

"The princess arrived at six months. I cried and cried, and compared and blamed myself because I was not able to give her all that she needed...My baby girl came at 25 weeks today, and she is the best," she said and further expressed gratitude to God for her baby's safe arrival.

Cori shares a baby girl with her fiancé, Wayne Polk, who is also the Death Row Creative Director, a company her father is the CEO of.

Cori welcomed her baby via c-section after she was diagnosed with a pregnancy-related condition called HELLP syndrome, according to Essence.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Cori advised women to listen to their bodies and seek help if they suspect anything is wrong. The singer said she felt gassy, and the doctors told her of the worst possible outcome had she waited or ignored her symptoms. She mentioned that mothers should refrain from believing anything they see on social media. Saying this was also a wake-up call for her to not believe things that are said on TikTok.

Her parents, Snoop Dogg, who carried the Olympic torch in Paris in 2024, and Shante Broadus, are now grandparents to eight children.

Fans react to Cori's news

People showed Cori and her baby love under her Instagram post.

zonniquejailee gushed:

"Congratulations, beautiful mama!!!!"

ki_marli_ma said:

"You got this, babes. I just had a preemie at 25 weeks and three days who stayed in the NCU for 107 days, and she’s currently 5 months and thriving. Stay strong for the both of you."

relle0823 exclaimed:

"Congrats Love! And you are sooo sooo blessed! My grandson was born at 27 weeks, and he just turned 5 last week! God is with you and your bundle of joy!"

chassitybelt shared:

"Blessing to you. I had my daughter at 26 weeks, and she did stay in the NICU for four months, but today, she is 14 and healthy and beautiful."

