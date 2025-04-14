Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has confirmed the addition of a Bafana Bafana star to Amakhosi first team after their win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup

There have been calls over the addition of the South African international to Kaizer Chiefs first team since his performance for Bafana Bafana

The Tunisian tactician opened up that two of his players featured against the Brazilians in the semi-final with injuries

Kaizer Chiefs are still basking in the euphoria of their victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Glamour Boys ended a poor run of games against the Pretoria giants, as they secured their first win over the Brazilians this season with a comeback win thanks to a late goal from Ashley Du Preez.

Another good news for Amakhosi fans is that Nasreddine Nabi has confirmed that a Bafana Bafana star has joined the club's first team after two of their players played against Masandawana with injuries.

Nasreddine Nabi has confirmed the addition of Bafana Bafana star Aden McCarthy to Kaizer Chiefs first team. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Nabi confirms addition of Bafana Bafana star in Kaizer Chiefs first team

According to FARPost, Nabi, in an interview after the match, confirmed that some of his players played the game with injuries.

Inacio Miguel missed the tie due to injury, and the Tunisian mentor went with a three-man defence of Edmilson Dove, Given Msimango and Bradley Cross.

“Maybe before the game, we didn’t discuss injured players,” the Kaizer Chiefs head coach told journalists.

“But maybe now it’s time to say that before this game, we lost Miguel [Inacio]. Then we were unlucky with [Edmilson] Dove and Zitha [Kwinika]—all of them also got injured.

"Dove “played with an injury” while Kwinika also struggled with an injury."

With injuries to some of the top defenders in the team, Nabi confirmed that Aden McCarthy has joined the Kaizer Chiefs first team from the club's DDC side.

“For that, we try to add Aden [McCarthy]. He’s with us. He is training with the senior team,” he added.

McCarthy has been one of the best players for Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Diski Challenge league this season, and his performance earned him a place in Molefi Ntseki's South Africa's CHAN side that defeated Egypt recently.

Aden McCarthy joins Kaizer Chiefs first team after his top performance for the club's DDC side. Photo: @adenmccarthy21.

Source: Twitter

The South African defender's performance for Bafana Bafana against the Pharaohs led to talks about him leaving the Soweto giants if he's not promoted or added to the first team.

Three Premier Soccer League sides have also shown interest in pricing the 21-year-old defender away from Amakhosi in the summer, but it looks like Kaizer Chiefs will reject those advances now that the Bafana Bafana star is with the first team.

Nabi opens up on his half-time talks with Chiefs players

Briefly News previously reported that Nabi unveiled what he told Kaizer Chiefs stars at half-time during their comeback win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semis.

The Tunisian mentor claimed he believed it was their game to lose despite going behind before the half-time whistle.

