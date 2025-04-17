Fans in Sandton celebrated Nasreddine Nabi after leading Kaizer Chiefs to victory against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals

The Tunisian tactician was seen walking on the streets of Sandton a few days after the Glamour Boys secured a place in the final of the Cup competition

Netizens also celebrated the Soweto giants' coach as he stood to take selfies with fans who saw in walking on the streets

Nasreddine Nabi is still being celebrated by fans after leading Kaizer Chiefs to victory against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final at Loftus Versfeld Stadium over the weekend.

The Tunisian tactician was shown love by fans after being spotted on the streets of Sandton a few days after the match.

Prior to the game, the Glamour Boys had lost all their previous encounters against the Brazilians: twice in the Betway Premiership and also a 4-0 thrashing in the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final stage.

Kaizer Chiefs staged a comeback win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

The Pretoria giants were the better side from the start of the match and scored a beautiful free-kick courtesy of Teboho Mokoena on the stroke of half-time. However, the Soweto giants fought back in the second half with goals from Wandile Duba, who benefitted from a costly error from Lucas Suarez, and a much-debated late winner from Ashley Du Preez.

The win put Amakhosi in the final, where they will battle archrivals Orlando Pirates for the title. The last time Chiefs won the tournament was in the 2012-13 season under Stuart Baxter.

Nabi gets royal treatment on the streets of Sandton

In a viral video shared by Kaizer Chiefs Chat on social media, Nabi was spotted walking in the streets and was mobbed by fans who were happy to see him after leading Kaizer Chiefs to victory over their fierce rivals, Sundowns.

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi spotted walking in the streets of Sandton after win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semis. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

The fans who saw the Glamour Boys mentor were heard screaming "we love you," and he gave them a chance to take pictures and videos with him.

The video gathered several reactions from netizens on social media, with most celebrating the Kaizer Chiefs manager.

Netizens react as fans show love to Nabi in Sandton

Light Skinned Thabo said:

"All hail king Nabi. This guy came to the right club, imagine if he went to Pirates... Those people are never happy for anything but their slogan is "Happy People""

Saki Papago-katlego WasKhorane joked:

"Be careful of south African women Coach Nabi🙌 please run."

Thabo Liza wrote:

"How everything is forgotten and forgiven! Just for winning against Sundowns your sin will be forgiven 😂😂."

Mawande Mpathiswa shared:

"I believe in you coach things will change at chiefs."

Samorinho Samora reacted:

"Ai majita ba bantswenpu, also the goalkeeper coach 👌... Living free and humanity in them is 👌 topnotch."

Elizabeth Kalane added:

"Love u coach❤️"

Mabetoa Paulus Mauntalala commented:

"One thing about Kaizer Chiefs ✌️🕊️ fans is just they really celebrate their victories."

Nabi confirms Bafana star has joined Kaizer Chiefs first team

Briefly News also reported that Nabi confirmed a Bafana Bafana star has joined the Kaizer Chiefs first team after two of his players played against Sundowns with injury.

The South African international has been linked with a move to three different Premier Soccer League sides.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News