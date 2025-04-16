Actors Thembinkosi Mthembu and Wiseman Mncube are gearing up for the upcoming Soweto Derby taking place, 3 May 2025 at the FNB Stadium

Wiseman Mncube shared with Briefly News how excited he is to see the two big soccer rivals in Mzansi going head-to-head after a long time

Buzzing with excitement, Thembinkosi also told Briefly News that he can't wait to see fans' joy at Derby as the two teams battle it out at the FNB Stadium

Thembinkosi and Wiseman will attend the Soweto Derby. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

With just under a month till the highly anticipated soccer match, The Soweto Derby, which will take place on Saturday, 3 May 2025 at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

Thembinkosi and Wiseman gear up for the Derby

Recently, South African actors Thembinkosi Mthembu and Wiseman Mncube buzzed with excitement as they are also part of the Derby as the teams' celebrity supporters.

Speaking to Briefly News, Wiseman Mncube reflected on the impact this match has on many supporters across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He said:

"I am very happy about this upcoming Derby, because we all know that this is the biggest match ever in Mzansi, and it has been a long time since we had such a game where Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates go head-to-head.

"This Derby is bringing back that old vibe and energy we as a nation used to have whenever these two teams play against each other. It is going to remind a lot of people about the history of Amakhosi and the Buccaneers."

Also buzzing with excitement, Mthembu told Briefly News that he is super stoked to witness this game come alive at the FNB Stadium and to see fans come together for this one unforgettable match in Soweto.

"I just can't wait for this match, and more importantly, I am excited for the fans as they will get to witness the biggest game in history, and many young kids haven't seen the two biggest rivals play, and now they'll be able to, it's going to be amazing."

Thembinksi and Wiseman spotted at Sta'Playa campaign launch

While the two actors are excited about the Soweto Derby, they were also spotted attending the launch of Sta'Playa campaign on Tuesday, 15 April 2025, at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Sta’ Playa introduces a new era of Fan-First Innovation. For the first time, supporters can engage with their clubs through exclusive online slot games — Amakhosi Cash and Bucs Gold Rush — created in partnership with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Thembinkosi and Wiseman were spotted at the Sta'Playa campaign launch. Image: Supplied (MSport)

Source: UGC

Reason it was a right call to award Pirates penalty

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates were victorious in the first Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs this season in the Betway Premiership, as they defeated their city rivals 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Sea Robbers' victory was sealed late in the game after Patrick Maswanganyi converted a last-minute penalty to give the Bucs all three points against the Glamour Boys. The late penalty awarded to Jose Riveiro's side was contested by most Kaizer Chiefs fans as they believed it was not the right call by the referee.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News