Soweto Derby: Who’s to Blame for Kaizer Chiefs’ Narrow Loss to Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates got bragging rights over their city rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, in the first Soweto derby of the season in the Betway Premiership.
A late goal from Patrick Maswanganyi gave the Sea Robbers a perfect win over Amakhosi at the FNB Stadium this weekend.
Who's to blame for Chiefs' loss against Pirates
Sports journalist Uche Anuma talked about the Soweto derby in an exclusive chat with Briefly News. He claimed Nabi was the reason Chiefs lost the tie due to the mistake he made.
"Nasreddine Nabi should shoulder the blame for this Chiefs' loss to Orlando Pirates because he made a little mistake which could have turned out to be in favour of Amakhosi," he said.
"He failed to make that Mfundo Vilakazi and Gaston Sirino change earlier in the game. Both players brought new life to the game but it was too late to affect the tie."
He also talked about Kaizer Chiefs' new signings who debuted in the Soweto derby.
"Lilepo and Cele got that fair share in the Soweto derby and it's not enough time to judge their performance yet," he added.
"I hope they meet up expectations at the club with their performances."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.