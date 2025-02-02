One woman at the Soweto Derby ended up going viral on X after a video showed her losing her temper

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs recently had a heated face-off at the FNB Stadium on 01 February 2025

People shared their reactions to seeing the soccer fan confront a male Kaizer Chiefs supporter in the FNB Stadium stands

A video captured the moment that a woman exploded in anger while interacting with a Kaizer Chiefs fan. The lady in the video got aggressive with the man who was in the stadium watching the latest Soweto Derby clash with her.

The Soweto Derby had a dramatic moment when a woman got violent with a Kaizer Chiefs fan. Image: THEGIFT777 / Getty Images / _AndriesAR / X

The clip of the lady getting heated received a quarter of a million views on X. People shared their thoughts about who was in the wrong in the confrontation among the soccer fans.

Woman gets physical at Soweto Derby

In a clip shared by _AndriesAR on X, a lady was aggressively shouting and waving her finger at a man who looked like a Kaizer Chiefs supporter. She also picked up a drink and hurled it at the man. Their issue escalated as the woman got more physical and another woman joined in pushing the man away. Watch the video by clicking here.

SA speculates about Soweto Derby beef

Many people assumed that the woman was angry about something regarding the controversial game which ended with a penalty. Online users felt that the man in the video was admirable for maintaining his temper.

South Africans admired the man's reaction to being attacked by a woman while at the Soweto Derby. Image: Gallo Images

@PhilileMaweza speculated:

"Maybe the guy said something to the lady. "

@simon8839216511 wrote:

"Eeehh I know soccer is emotional, but sometimes control your emotions we are there to enjoy and fan not fight. "

@Onkamogetse_M added:

"I stopped attending matches cause this the norm. Violence, women harassed, aggressive reactions when you are trying to pass through to look for a seat, ppl being impatient at the bathroom choosing to urinate on the floor etc. No security to keep order. They only guarding the pitch."

@KatlegoMogapi_ said:

"Should he retaliate, society will jump to vilify him. I hate this behaviour just because a man is stronger doesn’t mean hurtful words and frustrated punches do not amount to violence. "

@SSignsR declared:

"This is abuse. She deserves a wake-up call. "

