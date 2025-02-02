Global site navigation

Soweto Derby: Woman at Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Game Fights Amakhosi Supporting Man
by  Rutendo Masasi 3 min read
  • One woman at the Soweto Derby ended up going viral on X after a video showed her losing her temper
  • Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs recently had a heated face-off at the FNB Stadium on 01 February 2025
  • People shared their reactions to seeing the soccer fan confront a male Kaizer Chiefs supporter in the FNB Stadium stands

A video captured the moment that a woman exploded in anger while interacting with a Kaizer Chiefs fan. The lady in the video got aggressive with the man who was in the stadium watching the latest Soweto Derby clash with her.

Soweto Derby violence between man and woman
The Soweto Derby had a dramatic moment when a woman got violent with a Kaizer Chiefs fan. Image: THEGIFT777 / Getty Images / _AndriesAR / X
Source: UGC

The clip of the lady getting heated received a quarter of a million views on X. People shared their thoughts about who was in the wrong in the confrontation among the soccer fans.

Woman gets physical at Soweto Derby

In a clip shared by _AndriesAR on X, a lady was aggressively shouting and waving her finger at a man who looked like a Kaizer Chiefs supporter. She also picked up a drink and hurled it at the man. Their issue escalated as the woman got more physical and another woman joined in pushing the man away. Watch the video by clicking here.

SA speculates about Soweto Derby beef

Many people assumed that the woman was angry about something regarding the controversial game which ended with a penalty. Online users felt that the man in the video was admirable for maintaining his temper.

2 Soweto Derby fans erupt
South Africans admired the man's reaction to being attacked by a woman while at the Soweto Derby. Image: Gallo Images
Source: Getty Images

@PhilileMaweza speculated:

"Maybe the guy said something to the lady. "

@simon8839216511 wrote:

"Eeehh I know soccer is emotional, but sometimes control your emotions we are there to enjoy and fan not fight. "

@Onkamogetse_M added:

"I stopped attending matches cause this the norm. Violence, women harassed, aggressive reactions when you are trying to pass through to look for a seat, ppl being impatient at the bathroom choosing to urinate on the floor etc. No security to keep order. They only guarding the pitch."

@KatlegoMogapi_ said:

"Should he retaliate, society will jump to vilify him. I hate this behaviour just because a man is stronger doesn’t mean hurtful words and frustrated punches do not amount to violence. "

@SSignsR declared:

"This is abuse. She deserves a wake-up call. "

Reason it was a right call to award Pirates penalty

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates were victorious in the first Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs this season in the Betway Premiership, as they defeated their city rivals 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Sea Robbers' victory was sealed late in the game after Patrick Maswanganyi converted a last-minute penalty to give the Bucs all three points against the Glamour Boys.

The late penalty awarded to Jose Riveiro's side was contested by most Kaizer Chiefs fans as they believed it was not the right call by the referee.

Source: Briefly News

