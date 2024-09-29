Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns had an epic clash on a 28th September 2024 in Johannesburg

The result of the match ended with things escalating to violence because of out-of-hand Kaizer Chiefs fans

South Africans shared their reactions to a video of how passionately some Kaizer Chiefs felt passionately about the soccer match

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns played a highly anticipated game in the Amakhosi coach's absence. Tickets for the match at FNB Stadium were sold out as fans flocked to watch the PSL match.

Kaizer Chiefs played Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium and Amakhosi fans attacked officials after a loss. Image: Visionhaus / Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The rival teams took to the pitch, and things turned sour. The Chiefs suffered a l2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns, and the fans did not take it well

Kaizer Chiefs fans lose it over Mamelodi Sundowns game

A video posted on X by @Ketso28 shows Kaizer Chief fans getting physical with officials after the Chiefs and Sundowns game. The angry group threw things at the referee and linesmen over Sundown's second goal being accepted despite an alleged offside. Watch a video of the havoc below:

SA soccer fans react to Kaizer Chiefs' loss

Peeps argued that angry fans should accept the results. Others said the Chiefs supporters were rightfully angry if they felt the Chiefs were cheated.

@eX_gento said:

"That man with a tablet knew what he was doing, the ref knew he was gonna get caught in the act."

@EternalImpacts commented:

"Chiefs must be fined heavily for this barbaric behaviour. A game has one of 3 outcomes: a win, loss or draw. They must accept a loss and move on...and congratulate Downs."

@tebzanine9 said:

"They must move this tent ⛺️ every time the Chiefs play down..refs must walk through fans and wanna see something."

@immortalz24 wrote:

"The policeman was not even saving them or protecting them."

@IamSimoku defended Chiefs fans:

"I don't blame them, imagine paying to watch your team getting robbed."

Kaizer Chiefs react to Castillo's late goal against Sundown

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday afternoon.

The Glamour Boys scored the first goal of the game through Ranga Chivaviro, but the visitors bounced back with strikes from Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners to secure all three points.

There were different talking points in the game, with Sundowns' second goal being one of them.

Source: Briefly News