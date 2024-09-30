After a controversial match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, Abdul Ebrahim has backed the decisions made by match officials

During the tightly contested match, referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa was scrutinised for allowing Iqraam Rayners' goal but disallowing Edson Castillo's late strike

Local football fans voiced their frustrations on social media, calling for VAR, while others agreed with Ebrahim

Local referee boss Abdul Ebrahim said match official Sikhumbuzo Gasa did an excellent job during Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs despite fans' criticism.

The former FIFA referee said the PSL encounter was officiated well, and Gasa and his assistants' performances will be reviewed formally.

During Downs' victory, Amakhosi players and management were outraged after Edson Castillo's late strike was disallowed, while some claimed Masandawana's second goal was offside.

Abdul Ebrahim defends referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa

Ebrahim speaks about local referees in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Ebrahim said Gasa did an excellent job and gave an update on the availability of VAR after sports minister Gayton McKenzie's calls for the technology.

Ebrahim said:

"The referees did very well; after the review, we will get the reports. If you look at the disallowed goal, I'm sure VAR would have come in and looked at it. But it [VAR} is still in the discussion phase."

Fans want VAR

Local football fans said on social media that VAR is the only way to improve refereeing in the PSL.

Loftus TR wants VAR:

"Only VAR will be a solution. This thing will happen again and again. Every PSL game, we see mistakes."

Amukelani Khilla Golele backs the referees:

"Nothing wrong with the officiating."

Mpendulo Mashumi slammed the Chiefs fans:

"They must act against Chiefs fans for throwing objects at the match officials at full-time. That's the only necessary action."

Setlaba Khafa agreed with the referees:

"The referees did an excellent job; a marginal offside call missed doesn't mean they were terrible. The disallowed Chiefs goal was a brilliant call."

A Bee Ncekana says there is a solution:

"The refereeing is getting poorer and poorer. VAR should come and assist; otherwise, this will continue to damage our beautiful game."

