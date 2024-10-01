Following the controversial end to Mamelodi Sundowns’ 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs, fans have called for action against referees and the introduction of VAR in local football

Briefly News has taken a look at some of the incidents that divided fans over the last two seasons

Teams such as Chiefs, AmaZulu, Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have been involved in refereeing incidents which both benefited and harmed them

National sports minister Gayton McKenzie and fans have called for the immediate implementation of VAR in local football after some dodgy calls have been made.

Despite the calls from McKenzie and fans, SAFA’s head of referees, Adbul Ebrahim, defended local officials, saying the level of officiating is high.

Nasreddine Nabi and Gavin Hunt are some PSL coachs left fuming over refereeing decisions. Image: KaizerChiefs and SuperSportFC.

Source: Twitter

The latest incident that angered fans came on Saturday, 28 September 2024, when Kaizer Chiefs had a late goal from Edson Castillo ruled out in their 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Following the incident, Briefly News has examined some decisions that have rocked local football over the last two seasons.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Referee calls that got fans talking

Sundowns celebrated their 2-1 victory over Chiefs in the tweet below:

Edson Castillo

The Kaizer Chiefs player scored a late equaliser against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 28 September 2024, but it was disallowed after Miguel Inacio was judged to have committed a foul.

Referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa ruled out the goal after the assistant raised his flag, causing mass confusion and anger from Amakhosi fans as the match ended 2-1 to Masandawana.

Abongile Tom

Top Mzansi referee Abongile Tom was criticised for missing several key incidents during an MTN8 clash between Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United on Saturday, 3 August.

During the match, SuperSport’s coach Gavin Hunt felt his side should have been awarded a penalty for a handball, while Pirates were allowed an offside goal and had a player survive a sending-off.

Gabadinho Mhango

During a 2-2 draw between Moroka Swallows and Sundowns on Monday, 14 April, striker Gabadinho Mhango saw his equaliser allowed after it was initially ruled out for offside.

The goal angered former Downs coach Rhulani Mokwena, but analyst Phumudzo Mananzhe said referee Jelly Chavani correctly said that Divine Lunga played the striker onside.

Sundowns Penalty

On Tuesday, 9 April, Sundowns secured a controversial 1-0 victory over relegated PSL side Cape Town Spurs after Lucas Ribeiro scored a contestable penalty.

The Brazilian converted the spot-kick even though fellow forward Peter Shalulile was adjudged to be fouled outside of the box, a fact pointed out by former Downs player Joel Masilela.

Pablo Franco Martin’s rant

Former AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco Martin ranted after their 4-2 loss to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday, 13 April 2024.

According to the Spanish coach, Martin was unhappy after Abbubaker Mobara received a controversial red card, and Pirates were unfairly awarded a penalty.

Gayton McKenzie calls for VAR

As Briefly News reported, national sports minister Gayton McKenzie called for the immediate implementation of VAR in local football.

The call was made after Kaizer Chiefs was disallowed a late equaliser in their 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News