Orlando Pirates maintained their 100 per cent record in the Betway Premiership as they defeated Richards Bay 1-0 at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Kabelo Dlamini scored the Buccaneers' only goal, and they are now tied for first place on the league table with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The result is a positive motivation for the Soweto giants ahead of the MTN8 final against Stellenbosch FC next week.

Orlando Pirates players celebrate Kabelo Dlamini's goal during their Betway Premiership clash with Richards Bay on Sunday evening. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Pirates beat Richards Bay to maintain 100% record

Orlando Pirates started the game on a good note but were close to being down to 10 men after Thabiso Sesane committed a foul on Justice Figueiredo in the ninth minute, only for the referee to show him a yellow card.

The resulting free-kick of the foul was put wide by Lwandile Mabuya as Richard Bays continued to take control of the game.

South African international Thalente Mbatha tried a long-range shot in the 21st minute, but his effort went wide.

Before the break, former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe made an ambitious attempt, but the strike failed to trouble Sipho Chaine in the goal.

The Bucs started brightly in the second half, but chances from Mbatha and Gilberto failed to find the back of the net.

The home side also pressured the visitors, with Figueiredo forcing a save from Chaine in the 57th minute.

The deadlock was broken nine minutes before normal regulation time when Dlamini came from the bench to score a delightful free-kick.

Brandon Truter's side fought back to get a draw, but Jose Riveiro's men held on to the slender win to secure all three points.

