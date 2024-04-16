Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena blasts the decision to overturn Gabadinho Mhango’s equaliser for Moroka Swallows in their 2-2 draw on Monday, 15 April 2024

Analyst Phumudzo Mananzhe, though, said referee Jelly Chavani made the right call as Mhango was played onside by Sundowns defender Divine Lunga

Fans agree with Mananzhe while Sundowns edge closer to defending their PSL title as they hold a 12-point lead at the top of the log with nine games left to playoff-side

Referee Jelly Chavani angered Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena after overturning Gabidinho Mhango's equaliser in a 2-2 draw on Monday. 15 April 2024.

Despite the draw, Sundowns still holds a 12-point lead atop the PSL log, while analyst Phumdudzo Mananzhe said Chavani made the right call to overturn the initial offside call.

Mhango was in an offside position but a header by Sundowns defender Divine Lunga put the ball at his feet and he went on to score a 85th minute equaliser.

Referee was right says Phumdudzo Mananzhe

According to iDiski Times, the analyst said Mokwena, who recently admitted Sundowns were lucky with referee decisions, has nothing to complain about.

Mananzhe said:

“Had the ball been deflected off Lunga, Mhango would’ve been offside because he’s not deliberately playing the ball. But is the defender deliberately playing the ball? The answer is yes. When he deliberately plays the ball, it’s not an offence to be in an offside decision. Therefore, Mhango can continue to play, and that’s why the goal is allowed to stand.”

Mokwena, though, called the decision 'shocking' while in their previous PSL encounter, the Pretoria side were awarded a controversial penalty after Peter Shalulile was fouled outside the box.

Fans agree with Mananzhe

Local football fans, including Sundowns supporters, took to social media to agree with Mananzhe's analysis that the referee made the right call.

Daniel Mthabela agrees:

"It was a legitimate goal. Imagine a team with expensive players can't beat a relegation material team."

Ntiyiso Nkwinika applauded the referee

"That touch by Lunga made Mhango an active player; therefore, job well done by Jelly and his fourth official. I felt so egregious to drop points the way we did. Lunga has been outstanding, but he's also a human. I can't fault him because we all make mistakes at one point."

Yakhanani Mazizi says there is no debate:

Divine Lunga is the only reason why that goal stood, finish and klaar. Let's not try to shift the blame here; it's Lunga's fault; anyway, we are still unbeaten even Ngoku is weak."

Arnold Sakarea disagrees with Mokwena:

"There was no drama; the goal was legitimate because of Lunga's header. Rhulani is now acting like Chiefs fans in terms of being clueless about football rules."

Jesus Thabo says it was a legitimate goal:

"Yes, Mhango was 100% offside. But the one who touched the ball is the Sundowns player. Good decision by the ref."

