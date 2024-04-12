Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena could be in for a massive upset against Tuks in the Nedbank quarterfinal on Friday, 12 April 2024

Tuks coach Tlisane Motaung says his team are excited to rub shoulders with the defending PSL champions

Masandawana fans are already looking forward to the next round after predicting an easy win over the second-division side

Tuks Coach Tlisane Motaung says the match against Rhulani Mokwena's Mamelodi Sundowns side is lfe-changing. Image: AmaTuks / Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Second-division side Tuks are prepared for the fight of their lives as they host Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on Friday, 12 April 2024.

A Tuks victory will be a massive upset against a Sundowns side aiming for a clean sweep of titles this season.

Mamelodi Sundowns match could change lives

Sundowns announced the match against Tuks via their Twitter (X) page:

Speaking to Times Live, Motaung said his side looks forward to the life-changing match against Rhulani Mokwena's side.

Motaung said:

“They see this as an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the great players on the continent, but I don’t doubt any of the players because they are looking forward to this wonderful opportunity. They are aware that this can change their lives."

Mokwena, meanwhile, will not be taking the match lightly, but the coach says his team has been blessed with favourable referee decisions.

Masandawana fans are already looking to the next round

While Motaung has not ruled out an upset, Masandawana fans think the match will be an easy win for their team.

Mtho Mtho is backing Tuks:

"As an Amakhosi supporter, AmatTuks are already through to the final."

Rodger Nyembe backs Sundowns to continue their rise:

"We will pick ourselves up!"

Rodgers Reuben predicts an easy win:

"28 Sundowns 0 Tuks."

Gebengana Hlanga predicts the final:

"I want Sundowns and Pirates to win and meet in the final. There will be no VAR this time around."

Donovan Dee Ten eyes a clean sweep:

"Champions League, Nedbank, Dstv, all these are coming home."

Mamelodi Sundowns earn results through hard work

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says the team work hard for results and does not rely on their expensive players.

The Bafana skipper says the team spends hours analysing their performances after every match to ensure that they perform at an optimal level.

