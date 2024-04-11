Kaizer Chiefs legend Neil Tovey wants Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi to become the new coach of the Soweto club

Tovey nominated himself as Gamondi’s potential assistant as he believes they can return Chiefs to the top of South African football

Amakhosi fans want an immediate change at the club as they face a decade without winning any silverware

Young Africans' coach Miguel Gamondi is the perfect candidate for Kaizer Chiefs, according to Mzansi legend Neil Tovey.

Tovey says Argentine Gamondi has all the skills to bring silverware back to the Amakhosi, who ruled out Pitso Mosimane in favour of a foreign coach.

Miguel Gamondi can adapt to the PSL

Speaking to KickOff, Tovey threw his name in the ring as a possible assistant for Gamondi, who proved he could adapt to the PSL after a stint with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2005.

Tovey said:

“Well, Sundowns are a big team and he won them the league, so definitely, he can handle the pressure. He will need an assistant coach who understands the club and the environment though. Personally, I’ve got no problem [being his assistant]. I’d love to help Kaizer Chiefs; I’ve always said that.”

Gamondi is set to win the Tanzanian league with Yanga, and he fits the profile of the coach Chiefs are looking for. Former Nigeria boss José Peseiro has also shown an interest.

Amakhosi fans want a big change at the club

Chiefs' supporters have grown frustrated with their team's current performances and are begging for an immediate improvement at the club.

Xolani Dlamini thinks Chiefs are doomed:

"Chiefs is beyond repairs. Whoever thinks they can bring back the glory days in Naturena needs to think again. That team is dead. It's died a long time. We're just supporting it for the sake of supporting, but deep down, we know."

Mncedisi Ngcwabe says change needs to happen at the top:

"The only thing that can bring back glory days at Chiefs is a new management, and they must buy quality players."

Fabian Ayanda James backs Tovey:

"They can if given a chance."

Clemy Ratos backed another option:

"Chiefs should just bring back Doctor Khumalo; that will be the start of moving in the right direction."

Aubrey Malatsi backs Gamondi:

"I am thinking the same. He is the right man to coach Kaizer Chiefs with Zwane and Shaun Bartlett as his assistant."

Cavin Johnson still eyes CAF Champions League spot

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson still believes the club can qualify for the CAF Champions League this season.

The Amakhosi are eighth on the log, seven points away from a CAF spot, but they have only won once in their last four PSL matches.

