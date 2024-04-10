Interim Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has rubbished rumours that his job is on the line despite only earning one victory in 2024

The side are eighth in the log after they suffered their ninth loss of the season after a 2-0 defeat to Chippa United on Saturday, 6 April 2024

Fans are fed up with Johnson, who they say lacks a definite gameplan and is unsure of who his best players are

Coach Cavin Johnson says he will fight to improve Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson says he is doing his best despite only leading the side to one win in 2024.

The Amakhosi have suffered two successive defeats in the PSL, but Johnson believes his players still support him as they look to improve on their eighth-placed position on the log.

Cavin Johnson backs himself

Johnson reacts to the Chiefs' 2-0 defeat to Chippa United on Saturday, 6 Apil, via the tweet below:

Speaking to FARPost, Johnson said describing his role as interim does not make sense, and he will fight for the season's remaining games.

Johnson said:

“Everybody thinks it’s interim, and there is no such thing as an interim coach. You take the team, and you work until the team doesn’t need you anymore. So, I’m doing the best I can as the coach and taking this brand of football to the best we can for the last games.”

While Johnson promised his side would fight during the season's remaining games, he was critical of his players after a recent 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC.

Amakhosi fans are fed up with Johnson

After failing to register a win in their last four matches, the Amakhosi faithful have lost patience with Johnson.

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya is fed up:

"We were told to 'respect the process'. But it seems like there is no process. With every game, it's like they are rolling a dice."

Praise Ngwekhulu says Chiefs are getting what they deserve:

"I don't feel sorry for them. They deserve this and more."

Seja P Baloyi is dumbfounded:

"We are in April, and just one win? One fela!"

Dumisani Lucania Corleone Hlatshwayo thinks Johnson should leave:

"He should pull himself out of the job first."

Shepherd D'banz UMlangeni says Johnson is to blame:

"Mr Chop and Changing. Ever since he arrived, he doesn't know his first 11. A biased coach indeed."

Bafana legend Lucas Radebe is unhappy with Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana legend Lucas Radebe is concerned for the future of Kaizer Chiefs after their underwhelming performances this season.

The former Chiefs player says the Amakhosi are too big a side to have not won silverware in the last ten years.

