Cavin Johnson is defiant in his belief the club can qualify for the CAF Champions League spot through a top-three finish

The Amakhosi are mathematically out of the title race but are seven points away from a CAF spot with seven games left to play

While Johnson is optimistic, the fans have a negative outlook for the side that has only won once in their last seven PSL matches

Coach Cavin Johnson believes Kaizer Chiefs can still finish in a CAF Champions League spot. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson believes the side can earn a spot in the CAF Champions League through a top-four finish.

The Amakhosi are eighth in the PSL log, seven points away from third spot with seven games to play, but they have only registered six points from a possible 21.

Cavin Johnson is not giving up

Johnson believes a CAF spot is still within Chiefs' reach, as confirmed in the tweet below:

Speaking to SABC Sport, Johnson, who believes his job is safe, said nothing is written in stone yet.

Johnson said:

"It could be a tall order, but you plan until the fat lady sings, you plan until the fat lady sings, and you don't know what happens to the other teams above you."

While Johnson says the team still has something to fight for, former Chiefs player Junior Khanye says the team is biding their time.

Fans do not share Johnson's optimism

After their poor run of results in 2024, Amakhosi fans do not think the club can make the CAF Champions League.

Thabiso Lesego says Johnson is dreaming:

"Say someone who he is at position eight dreaming to be at position two eish! Stop dreaming it's too late."

Tha Ndo thinks Chiefs must be realistic:

"It's not about giving up or not, our coach is just delusional and he must be realistic."

Mukwevho Arina Gi thinks its an impossible goal:

"You are loosing easily, but your still dreaming about CAF."

Owethu Charlie is pessimistic:

"He must just finish below top 8. It's embarrassing that he can't accept reality. Chiefs must be replaced by their Diski challenge team because they are third on the log."

TC Ramokhoase says Johnson is not to blame:

"Johnson hasn't given up, but Chiefs management and players have given up."

Cavin Johnson says he still has the support of his players

As reported by Briefly News, Cavin Johnson still believes he has the support of his players despite Kaizer Chiefs' poor form this season.

The Soweto club have not won a game since their 1-0 PSL victory over Lamonteville Golden Arrows on Tuesday, 5 March 2024, but Johnson says the team is still behind him.

