Kaizer Chiefs Coach Set to Miss Sundowns Clash After Losing His Mother

Kaizer Chiefs will be without one of the first team coaches for the game against Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium

The Glamour Boys' coach lost his mother and has travelled back home to attend the funeral service

Kaizer Chiefs fans and others shared their condolences to the club and the coach's family on social media

Kaizer Chief first-team coach Ilyes Mzoughi will miss the Glamour Boys tie against Mamelodi Sundowns later today after his mother passed away.

Mzoughi is the goalkeeping coach for Nasreddine Nabi and has always been a centre of attraction on Kaizer Chiefs' bench.

Ilyes has reportedly travelled home to attend the funeral of his mother.

Kaizer Chiefs first team coach Ilyes Mzoughi loses his mother ahead of Amakhosi's clash with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Chiefs coach loses mum

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Mzoughi's mother, Hasna Mansour, died on Thursday and would not be at the dugout at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Kaizer Chief released an official statement on their website to confirm Mzoughi's mother's death and why he would miss the Sundowns' clash.

"It is with great sadness that Kaizer Chiefs received news of the tragic passing of goalkeeping coach Ilyes Mzoughi's mother, Hasna Mansour, on Thursday and immediately granted him a leave of absence on compassionate grounds to return to his homeland to attend to the bereavement," the club stated.

"The thoughts and prayers of management, technical team, players and staff are with the Mzoughi family right now, as we wish them the strength to endure the grief of losing a beloved close relative."

Reactions as Mzoughi's loses his mum

ZebhasiNtuli said:

"condolences, surely of all games its the 1 he was looking forward to running 🏃 down the touch line celebrating with goal scorers."

BabonkeL wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace, condolences to the entire family and friends."

ThabisoDonsi reacted:

"Our hypeman😭😭sending my deepest condolences to him and his family."

MikeMakaab commented:

"May her soul RIP, thoughts and prayers with the Coach and his family."

advocate_figo shared:

"We are with him in spirit... May her soul rest in peace."

Mhlontlo10 said:

"Our goat will be missed! Wish him strength."

