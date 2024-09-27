Defender Inacio Miguel praised the Kaizer Chiefs supporters for welcoming him with open arms

The Angolan defender has already impressed local fans in the two matches he has played for Chiefs, even scoring in their latest victory

Amakhosi supporters admired the defender on social media, saying the 28-year-old already deserves the armband at the club

Angolan defender Inacio Miguel has been impressed with how local fans have made him feel welcomed since he joined Kaizer Chiefs.

The 28-year-old has played a starring role in Chiefs' opening matches of the new PSL season after leaving Angolan champions Petro de Luanda.

Defender Inacio Miguel is already a fan favourite at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: inaciomiguel42.

Source: Instagram

During the opening two matches, the defender received praise from local fans and even found himself on the scoring sheet during Chiefs' 3-1 victory over AmaZulu FC.

Inacio Miguel is loving life in Mzansi

Miguel speaks about his first two matches for Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Miguel is excited about visiting the FNB Stadium to face Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

Miguel said:

"Everywhere we go, we play home. Of course, there's a little difference when we play with our local supporters in our city, but everywhere we go, we play home – so I always feel at home."

Fans praised Miguel

Local football fans praised Miguel on social media, saying the defender has more than accepted the challenge of playing for Chiefs and have even backed him to the team's captain.

Nokphila Phakathy respects Miguel:

"Our future captain."

Vutomi Nickel Khoza is cautious about praising Miguel:

"Even Castillo was a star when he arrived; now they call him lazy."

Nkosingìmele Mbuyísa admires the player:

"We love you here in RSA. We call you Rick Ricky."

Linda Nxuba is a fan:

"I'm a Pirates fan, but I like him a lot; he's already a fan favourite. Take off that mask; we know it's you, Raphael Varane."

Syanda Ngcobo rates Miguel highly:

"Our own Ramos, Pepe and Van Dijk combined."

