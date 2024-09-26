Kaizer Chiefs skipper Yusuf Maart will reportedly be rewarded with a new contract at the Soweto giants

The 29-year-old midfielder faces competition in the Chiefs squad but has started both matches in the PSL so far

Local football fans criticised the skipper on social media, saying it is time Chiefs cut their losses due to Maart's inconsistent performances

After impressing the club's management, Midfielder Yusuf Maart will reportedly be offered a new contract at Kaizer Chiefs.

The Amakhosi skipper will be offered a new two-year-old deal with the option of an extra year after starting both PSL matches under new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

While Maart has started recently, coach Nabi could deploy Sibongiseni Mthethwa to either partner or replace him against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

Kaizer Chiefs will reward Yusuf Maart

Amakhosi is happy with Maart's performances, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Chiefs management rates Maart highly, and the side is busy negotiating a new deal for the player.

The source said:

"They want someone who can represent the brand like Yusuf does, so they won't lose him anytime soon. That is why he has a new two-year contract offer with a one-year option. He is here to stay."

Fans doubt Maart

While Chiefs management praised Maart, Amakhosi supporters criticised the player on social media and called him the weakest link in the side that has enjoyed a perfect start to the season.

Sabza Ndlovu wants Maart to improve:

"His decision-making is not accurate when he has the ball. He must improve; otherwise, he won't last in that position."

Teboho Lëë Lengwati is not a fan:

"If Nabi wants to dominate the midfield, he needs to get rid of Maart."

Lebogang Leonard does not rate the player:

"A Kaizer Chiefs liability. The overrated Maart."

Tshepo Motshopo said there are better options:

"Weakest link at Kaizer Chiefs. The coach must try Blom and Castillo."

Ntshoauoa Putsoa says Maart is playing the wrong sport:

"Maart should try rugby; he's not the football type."

Kaizer Chiefs welcomes a former player back to the club

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs has welcomed Njabulo Blom back to the squad after he left MLS side St Louis City.

The anchorman joined Amakhosi on loan after failing to establish himself in the American club after leaving Soweto in 2022.

