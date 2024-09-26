Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said there is a possibility that Sibongiseni Mthethwa could have a role to play against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 28 September 2024

The player, known as Ox, was rumoured to leave Amakhosi recently, but the Tunisian coach said the player still has something to offer the Soweto giants

Local football fans backed Ox to get another chance at Chiefs on social media, while others believed the player had lost his form

Midfielder Sibongiseni' Ox' Mthethwa could play his first match for new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi when Amakhosi face Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

Coach Nabi said the player has qualities that can be used by the Soweto giants, who are looking to continue their perfect start to the season.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi could hand Sibongiseni Mthethwa his first start of the season. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

During the recent transfer window, Ox was linked with a move away from Amakhosi, but a switch to AmaZulu or Chippa United failed to materialise.

Nasreddine Nabi backs the Ox

Nabi speaks about Mthethwa in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Nabi wants to make the most of his squad, while Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi backed the side to beat Sundowns.

Nabi said:

"We are all part of a group. Mthethwa has particular qualities, and I don't know, but after today, he could start in the Sundowns match. But I don't want to talk too much about one player; I want to talk about the entire group."

Fans question Ox's abilities

Local football fans asked on social media if Ox could deliver for Chiefs, while others said the player must work hard to prove his doubters wrong.

Itumeleng Kagiso Marera says Mthethwa must improve:

"He needs to improve his game. This back passing will put him on the sidelines."

Tavhanyani Mainganye backed the player:

"He can still get a run, but he just needs to work a bit harder. So many players were also in his situation, but they convinced coaches to get game time."

Africa Arise Khumalo feels for Mthethwa:

"This guy was never properly developed, and that's sad. Everyone can see he is a good player, but little can be done when you lack the fundamentals."

Robert Nsimbhi Ya Mjarimani noted the player's downfall:

"From hero to zero."

Comfort Scara Mashabela asked a question:

"What went wrong with the Ox? He showed a lot of quality and potential at Stellenbosch."

New signings impress for Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, new signings Inacio Miguel and Gaston Sirino were on the scoresheet for Kaizer Chiefs when they beat AmaZulu FC 3-1.

During the PSL victory on Wednesday, 25 September 2024, the pair added to Ranga Chivaviro's opener as Amakhosi scored three first-half goals to earn the win.

