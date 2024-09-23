Brian Baloyi said Kaizer Chiefs can pull off vital victories this season and please their massive fanbase

The Chiefs legend said Amakhosi does not need to win silverware this season, but beating fierce rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will impress fans

Local football fans disagreed with Baloyi on social media, saying the legend has tunnel vision when it comes to his beloved Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi has backed the side to surprise fans by beating PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

The Soweto side will get their first chance to prove Baloyi right on Saturday when they face Sundowns on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi said coach Nasreddine Nabi can deliver results at Amakhosi. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Before the match against Sundowns, Chiefs will face AmaZulu on Wednesday, 25 September 2024, where they will be looking to continue their progress under new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Kaizer Chiefs can surprise PSL rivals

Baloyi speaks about Chiefs in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Goal.com, Baloyi said the side has the potential to please their fans while they failed to agree on a deal to bring highly-rated winger Asanele Velebayi to the club.

Baloyi said:

"Beat Sundowns beat Orlando Pirates, and even if you don't win the league, the supporters will forgive you because you are rebuilding but also would have beaten your main rivals. So, if there's one season where I could say the Chiefs will have a real fighting chance to even things up [against Sundowns], I think this is the time."

Fans disagree with Baloyi

Local football fans said on social media that Baloyi will soon eat his words as they believe Chiefs will fail to beat Sundowns.

Michael Moeti disagrees with Baloyi:

"He'll regret this."

Katlego Molokoane backs Sundowns:

"He knows very well that Sundowns will win without a problem."

Trevor Mkhabela is not surprised by Baloyi's words:

"It's not surprising at all cause first, Baloyi is a die-hard Chiefs fan at heart. So there's no way that he could bet against his first love team."

Ndelaz Mahlanza does not back Chiefs:

"Dream on Baloyi. Your Kaizer Chiefs will be walloped with an avalanche of goals by Sundowns."

Abel Menza agrees with Baloyi:

"It is going to happen."

Nasreddine Nabi tops the earning list in the PSL

As Briefly News reported, new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is the highest-earning coach in the PSL.

The Tunisian mentor started his debut season at Naturena with a 2-1 victory over Marumo Gallants and are looking to improve on their tenth-place finish last season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News