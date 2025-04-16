Former Major League Soccer and Gabon national team player Aaron Boupendza has died at age 28 after falling from the 11th floor of an apartment building

The former CF Mounana striker was playing his club football in the Chinese Super League before the tragic event happened

The Gabonese president Brice Coltaire Oligui Nguema and others paid tribute to the former Bordeaux star as condolence messages troop in on social media

Gabon international Aaron Boupendza has passed away at the age of 28 after falling from the 11th floor of an apartment building in China.

The former Al-Shabab star was in China playing for Zhejiang FC in the Chinese Super League when the unfortunate event occurred.

According to GOAL, the Gabonese international was with his brother when the tragic event took place in his apartment, and the Chinese authorities are still investigating to determine what led to the player's death.

The authorities are expected to question Boupendza's brother to find out if an altercation occurred between them that led to the fall.

Gabon president mourns Boupendza's death

The President of Gabon, Brice Coltaire Oligui Nguema, released an official statement on his social media page to mourn the death of Boupendza.

"It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic passing of Aaron Boupendza, a talented centre-forward who brought honour to Gabonese football. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. May God bless his soul."

