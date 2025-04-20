South African international Siyabonga Ngezana has called on Premier Soccer League (PSL) stars to consider opportunities to join European clubs in the Romanian league.

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender left the South African league before the start of the 2023–24 season to join FCSB and has impressed with top-notch performances since joining the Romanian side.

The Bafana Bafana star was with the Glamour Boys for seven campaigns, rising from the development ranks into the first team. He earned promotion in 2017 and went on to be an important member of the squad for six seasons.

Ngezana urges PSL stars to consider a move to the Romanian league

In an interview with FARPost, Ngezana explained some of the lessons he has learned since joining a club in Romania.

"I think playing in Romania taught me that we’re not here for ourselves — it’s about respecting the people who are going to come after me," Ngezana told FARPost.

"So I hope I’m giving enough inspiration to players in the PSL to look for opportunities in Romania and other European countries. As I said, I hope being here in Romania inspires players in South Africa to come as well.

"There is so much talent in South Africa, and I know the players can make a big impact in this league. So I hope other players will have the courage to come here and express their talent, which will open more doors for many others to play in Europe."

