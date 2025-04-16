Mamelodi Sundowns are set to part ways with Thabang Sibanyoni after spending six years without making a single appearance for the Pretoria giants

Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly set to part ways with South African striker Thabang Sibanyoni after going six years without making any appearance for the Brazilians.

Sibanyoni was promoted to Sundowns' first team in 2019 from their reserve team but has been loaned out on numerous occasions to different Premier Soccer League sides.

There were high expectations for the South African striker when he got promoted, but things didn't go according to plan, which forced him to seek game time elsewhere.

He was first loaned out to JDR Stars in the 2019-2020 season, before joining Sekhukhune United the following campaign, and was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that won the COSAFA Cup in 2021.

The 29-year-old joined AmaTuks on loan in the second half of the 2021-22 season, before being snapped up on a season-long loan by Masandawana rivals SuperSport United.

Sibanyoni returned to AmaTuks on loan ahead of the 2023-24 season, before being shipped out to Richards Bay last summer. However, the loan was cut short, and he joined Magesi FC in January.

Sundowns set to cut ties with Sibanyoni

According to Soccer Laduma, Sundowns are set to release Sibanyoni, as Magesi FC is interested in making his loan move permanent in the summer.

The Carling Knockout Cup winners are already making plans about their transfers for next season, and Sibanyoni's performance has impressed the Black Crocodiles' club management and technical crew.

"The technical crew (at Magesi FC) has already identified the players they want to build around for next season, and Thabang Sibanyoni is definitely on that list," a source close to the club told the Siya crew.

"They’re well aware that he’s currently on loan from Sundowns and have reportedly made inquiries about his status going forward.

"What’s still uncertain is whether they’ll push for another loan deal or aim to sign him permanently — but what’s clear is that they’re keen to keep him for the upcoming campaign."

Since joining the Black Crocodiles, Sibanyoni has made eight appearances for the club and has found the back of the net twice.

Magesi FC PRO Abel Rakoma failed to give a definite answer when asked about the Mamelodi Sundowns loanee's future at their club.

"I’d prefer not to comment from an individual perspective," Rakoma shared.

"This is something that can only be addressed when the team, as a whole, has a clear response. At this point, there's nothing I can say on a personal level."

