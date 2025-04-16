A Kaizer Chiefs legend has opened up on how he went spiritual for his former club to get their first victory over Mamelodi Sundowns this season

The Soweto-based club came from a goal down to defeat the Brazilians 2-1 in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup over the weekend

The Glamour Boys will face city rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the final of the competition with the hope of ending their trophy drought this season which has lasted for a decade

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has narrated how he had to go spiritual in order to help his former club defeat Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final over the weekend.

The Soweto giants pulled off a comeback to win 2-1 against the Pretoria giants after being behind in the first half of the tie at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Brazilians have had a good run of matches against the Glamour Boys this season beating Nasreddine Nabi's side three times in a row, twice in the Betway Premiership and a 4-0 demolition in the Carling Knockout Cup.

Wandile Duba celebrates after scoring in Kaizer Chiefs' win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

The start of the Nedbank Cup semis looked like another win for Masandawana against Amakhosi after Teboho Mokoena curled in a superb free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The visitors came back stronger in the second half, with Wandile Duba netting the equaliser after a costly mistake from Lucas Suarez. Nabi's side sealed the victory with a late winner from Ashley Du Preez, a goal that has been the major talking point as the South African forward seems to be in an offside position when he received the pass from George Matlou.

Khumalo narrates how he went spiritual for Kaizer Chiefs

In an interview with Andile Ncube on Soccerzone, Khumalo was happy that his former side was able to get the better of Sundowns for the first time this season after losing three consecutive games against them.

The Bafana Bafana legend explained how he prayed to his ancestors when the Glamour Boys were down courtesy of Mokoena's beautiful free-kick.

Doctor Khumalo opens up on going spiritual during Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs clash in the Nedbank Cup. Photo: Oupa Bopape.

Source: Getty Images

“It’s very nice in Mzansi. It’s very nice in Mzansi (laughs), you see what I saw over the weekend [Sunday], I had a great weekend,” Khumalo said during his interview on Soccerzone.

“I was in Tsolo for a kiddies tournament, Mxolisi Foundation, and when I came back, I sat down and watched the first goal of Sundowns, and I was like ‘Yoh’! What is Teboho doing?

“I actually stood up, walked to the other side of the room, and had a moment. I spoke to the ancestors; I had to call on some spiritual help and said, ‘You can’t do this thing [making us lose],’ we couldn’t afford to lose like that.”

Kaizer Chiefs are hoping to end their trophy drought this season under Nabi when they face their archrivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final next month.

Stuart Baxter was the last coach to lead the Soweto giants to a title, which was in the 2014–15 campaign when they won the Premier Soccer League, but the last time they won the Nedbank Cup was in the 2012-13 season under the same gaffer.

Ex-FIFA referee explains why Chiefs' 2nd goal was not ruled out

Briefly News also reported that a former FIFA referee has opened up on the reason why Kaizer Chiefs' second goal against Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semis was not ruled out despite being offside.

Du Preez was seen being metres away from Sundowns last man before putting the ball past Ronwen Williams.

Source: Briefly News