Former Bafana Bafana star Benson Mhlongo said Siyabonga Ngezana needs to grow before he can become a regular for the national team

The 27-year-old Romanian-based defender conceded a penalty during Bafana's 3-2 victory over South Sudan on Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Local football fans agreed with Mhlongo on social media, while others said the defender could bounce back and prove himself worthy

Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana is not ready for international football, said Mzansi legend Benson Mhlongo.

The 27-year-old defender was criticised during Bafana's 3-2 victory over South Sudan on Tuesday, 10 September 2024, where he conceded an early penalty and was booked.

Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana was criticesd by Benson Mhlongo. Image: Vasile Mihai-Antonio and Alex Nicodim/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

During the Afcon qualifier, which Bafana won through a last-minute goal, Ngezana struggled at times and was beaten to the ball for South Sudan's second goal.

Siyabonga Ngezana needs time to grow

Mhlongo speaks about Ngezana in the tweet below:

According to The Citizen, Mholongo said the defender still has much to learn at the international level despite being a regular for Romanian side FCSB.

Mhongo said:

"He still has the old habits that he did at Chiefs, where he commits fouls, and now internationally, if you commit a foul, you get punished because you are playing against the best."

Fans agree with Mhlongo

Local football fans agreed with Mhlongo on social media, while some believed the defender could accept the criticism.

Sinothi P Mthembu agreed with Mhlongo:

"That's what most of us saw, legend Mhlongo."

B-Something Kerjean Mpongo said it's not the first time Ngezana has been criticised:

"Doctor Khumalo said the same thing about Ngezana, that he is good but needs to work on his emotions and timing."

Mphe Bophelo is not a fan:

"True, I was very surprised as a Chief's fan by his move overseas."

Sifundo Nontlanga says Ngezana must accept the criticism:

"Mahala advice, Ngezana must accept the truth and find strength."

Chiwara Million has the same mindset:

"Correct."

A Bafana Bafana star could switch PSL clubs

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs are still pursuing a deal to sign Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis ahead of the PSL transfer deadline.

Polokwane executives said the club is still awaiting an official offer for Appollis, while Chiefs management said they have contacted the club.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News