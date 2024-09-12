Polokwane City said they are still waiting for an official bid from Kaizer Chiefs for star player Oswin Appollis

The Bafana Bafana winger has been linked with a move away from Polokwane after local and foreign showed an interest

Local football fans backed Chiefs to sign Appollis on social media, while some suggested other clubs for the 23-year-old

PSL side Polokwane City faces a busy end to the transfer window as clubs continue to push for the signature of star player Oswin Appollis.

The Bafana Bafana star has been linked with a move away from Polokwane, and Kaizer Chiefs have publicly shown interest in the player.

Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis' future could be in Soweto. Image: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Appollis has been a standout player for Polokwane, and his stock recently rose after scoring a brace in Bafana Bafana's 3-2 victory over South Sudan on Tuesday, 10 September 2024.

Kaizer Chiefs are interested in Oswin Appollis

Bafana Bafana star Appollis is a target for PSL clubs, according to the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Polokwane's chief operations officer, Tincy Tema, spoke about Appollis' move to Chiefs after an Amakhosi executive confirmed contact had been made.

Tema said:

"They have not put in an offer."

PSL clubs still have till Friday, 20 September, to buy new players, giving Chiefs enough time to persuade Appollis to move to Soweto.

Fans back Chiefs

Local football fans backed Chiefs to sign Appollis on social media, while others felt that the move to Naturena would stunt the player's development.

Dick Lerato is confident:

"Welcome to Kaizer Chiefs, Appollis."

Lamine Yamal wants Appollis at Chiefs:

"With all due respect, Kaizer Chiefs, please do the right thing. The guy can contribute a lot to the club's success."

Bushy Mohlahlo thinks Appollis must stay away from Chiefs:

"It's the end of his promising career."

Luyanda Mthimkhulu suggests another club for Appollis:

"He needs Orlando Pirates. So he can continue to compete with Rele Mofokeng."

Sbuh B Gumede is optimistic:

"Chiefs will be unstoppable this season."

Local stars linked with big-money moves

As reported by Briefly News, several players could still find new clubs in the current transfer window after they were linked with moves that have failed to materialise.

The PSL transfer window closes on Friday, 20 September 2024, and several players could still secure big-money moves ahead of the new season.

