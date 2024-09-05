With the PSL transfer window set to close on Friday, 20 September 2024, local clubs still have time to sign new players

Many players have switched clubs during the off-season, but Briefly News has taken a look at some of the top names who clubs have failed to obtain

The list of payers includes local and overseas-based stars who have been linked with PSL clubs during the off-season

While many transfer windows have closed around the globe, PSL clubs still have till Friday, 20 September 2024, to buy new players.

Clubs across Mzansi have added new faces to their squads, but a few PSL sides still need to land their top targets despite constant links suggesting a move was imminent.

Percy Tau and Oswin Appollis have not left their clubs despite constant rumours. Image: Khaled Desouki/AFP and Visionhaus.

Some of the players might still earn moves away from their clubs, but Briefly News has examined a few star players who are set to miss out on big-money moves.

Several players are still waiting for serious bids

Clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs are still looking to fill vacancies in vital positions, while sides such as Stellenbosch FC are keen to keep their stars.

Percy Tau

The Al Ahly playmaker was recently left out of Hugo Broos’ Bafana side and has vowed to regain his place by improving his performances.

There have been reports of the player leaving the Egyptian giants and being linked with a return to Mzansi and Middle Eastern clubs, but something official has yet to materialise.

Asanele Velebayi

The saga between Velebayi and Kaizer Chiefs has been a popular topic during the local transfer market, but the Soweto giants have reportedly failed to meet Cape Town Spurs’ demands.

Following their relegation from the PSL last season, Spurs are determined to receive a substantial fee for the player, which has stopped him from leaving the club.

Oshwin Appollis

The Polokwane City star is one of the most sought-after players in the PSL and has been linked with several local and overseas clubs.

Polokwane insists that the Bafana Bafana star will only be sold to a foreign club, while a move to Tunisian side Esperance failed to advance despite reports of a deal being agreed.

Fawaaz Basadien and Ismael Toure

Both players have been consistently linked with Chiefs, but the Bafana Bafana defender is keen to honour his contract with Stellenbosch FC.

While Basadien has openly rejected Chiefs, Ivorian defender Toure could still leave after reports emerged that he is pushing for an exit from Stellies.

Players who signed new deals instead of moving

As Briefly News reported, players such as Teboho Mokoena and Stanley Nwabali have recently extended their stays at Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United, respectively.

The pair are just two examples of players who chose new deals at their clubs instead of opting to leave.

