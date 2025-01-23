South African coach Pitso Mosimane was criticised by Egyptian striker Mahmoud Kahraba for their rocky relationship at Egyptian giants Al Ahly

Mosimane coached Al Ahly from 2020 to 2022, where he won six major titles, but he failed to make a positive impression on Egyptian national striker Kahraba

Local football fans reacted on social media by defending Mosimane, saying Kahraba's claims have no grounds

Egyptian striker Mahmoud Kahraba said former coach Pitso Mosimane mistreated him at the Egyptian giants Al-Ahly.

The South African coach was in charge of Al-Ahly from 2020 to 2022, and Kahraba said he did not have a good relationship with the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor.

Striker Mahmoud Kahraba criticised South African coach Pitso Mosimane. Image: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sports Images and Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to Kahraba, Mosimane continued to deny him playing opportunities despite the player enjoying a rich vein of form, and he was glad to see the South African leave the club.

Mahmoud Kahraba criticises Pitso Mosimane

Kahraba speaks about Mosimane in the tweet below:

According to Goal.com, Kahraba said he did not enjoy playing under Mosimane and endured a complicated relationship, much like former teammate Percy Tau and Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller.

Kahraba said:

"Mosimane treated me unjustly; even in the division, I scored goals, but he insisted on not drawing attention to me. I am a player who relies on participating in matches to improve my physical fitness, not just physical training that might cause me to get injured."

Mosimane suffered defeat in Iran, according to the tweet below:

Mosimane is trying to make an impact in Iran

While Kahraba continues to play for Al-Ahly, Mosimane has since left the club and is currently the head coach at Iranian side Esteghlal FC.

Since taking over at the Iranian side, Mosimane has endured an indifferent campaign filled with more draws than victories and defeats.

Mosimane is looking to improve results at Esteghlal before the end of the season, while the South African coach could face a legal battle after the club failed to pay his salary.

Coach Pitso Mosimane won six major titles during a two-year spell at Al Ahly. Image: Karim Jaafar/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Fans back Mosimane

Local football fans backed Mosimane on social media, saying they did not believe Kahraba's words and called the South African coach one of the best Mzansi tacticians of all time.

Solly Palare pointed the blame away from Mosimane:

"They always have an opinion. As if they'll do better than him."

Leketi Manas says Pitso must come back to SA:

"Pitso must just return home; they don't appreciate him."

Ngwako Kgaps feels for Pitso:

"He has never been appreciated in those foreign countries, but he will remain among the best SA coaches we have ever produced."

Buti Tlhalatsi criticised Kahraba:

"He knows nothing about football."

Solly Morolong is frustrated:

"Oh, now, where do these words come from? These players can be annoying at times."

Percy Tau sends heartfelt farewell to Al Ahly

As reported by Briefly News, South African midfielder Percy Tau penned a heartfelt farewell message to Al-Ahly after joining Qatar SC.

Tau played three and a half seasons at Al-Ahly and enjoyed great success after winning 12 major titles at the Egyptian giants before his switch to Qatar.

