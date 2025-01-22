According to former Al-Ahly player, South African star Percy Tau had to seek help from a psychiatrist amid struggles at the Egyptian giants

Former defender Amr El-Hadidi revealed the struggles Tau faced at the Egyptian champions before he recently left the club to join Qatar SC

Local football fans reacted on social media to say they believe El-Hadidi and praised Tau for trying to survive in Egypt

South African midfielder Percy Tau's relationship with Al-Ahly coach Marcel Koller became so bad that the former Mamelodi Sundowns star had to see a psychiatrist.

This is according to former Al-Ahly defender Amr El-Hadidi, who said the South African needed outside help to deal with the treatment he received from the Swiss coach.

Swiss coach Marcel Koller and Percy Tau's relationship completely broke down at Al-Ahly. Image: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto and Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images.

Despite winning 12 major titles in a three-and-a-half-year spell at the club, Tau was relegated to a fringe role and recently left the side to join Qatar SC.

Percy Tau needed help at Al-Ahly

El-Hadidi speaks about Tau in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, El-Hadidi said the Swiss coach, who aimed a subtle dig at Tau after his exit, is not the easiest person to get along with and is saved by his success.

El Hadidi said:

"Percy Tau went to a psychiatrist due to Koller's treatment. He wanted to be a regular starter, but the Swiss coach treated him poorly, so he left Al-Ahly. Al-Ahly achieved numerous titles under Koller, but there are mistakes. The management presents the Swiss coach with many players daily, but he rejects all of them."

Tau confirmed his move to Qatar SC on his Instagram account:

Tau enjoyed success at Al-Ahly

After leaving Al-Ahly, the 30-year-old penned a heartfelt message to the club he joined from English side Brighton and Hove Albion in 2021 under former coach Pitso Mosimane.

In his three-and-a-half years at Al-Ahly, Tau won three Egyptian league titles and two CAF Champions League gold medals, scoring 17 goals in 59 appearances.

The attacking midfielder's struggles at Al-Ahly also affected his place in the Bafana Bafana squad after being snubbed for recent selection despite serving as the vice-captain.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Percy Tau had a successful spell at Egyptian side Al-Ahly. Image: Yasser Bakhsh/FIFA.

Fans back Tau

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Tau for his attempts to resolve issues at Al-Ahly, and others blamed Koller for his drop in form.

Mohapi Mafresh Motaung is frustrated:

"SAFA is the most useless association. How do they sit back and allow such things to happen to our players who went abroad?"

James Meas says Koller should not take all the blame:

"Not forgetting the South Africans who mentally abused him on social media. When asked by journos why he was dropped, Coach Hugo Broos stated that he had to because the lad wasn't in the 'right frame of mind'."

Charles Minga Muntu Skhosana admires Tau:

"Being the professional that he is, he took it in his stride and soldiered on. There was no smear campaign; he stuck to his talent and job and pressed on. Now, that's the mind of a warrior. I've reached a new level of respect for King Tau. Eventually, the truth does get revealed."

Salah Arafat Rauf says Tau suffered under Koller:

"I assume this is why he performed poorly at Bafana Bafana; even fans criticised him. I always suspected that there is something deeper we don't know about Tau. Finally, we understand now."

Hosam Ali gave an Egptyian view:

"I'm Egyptian, and this is true. Koller abused Tau Tau."

Marcel Koller blasts referees after CAF Champions League defeat

As reported by Briefly News, Al-Ahly coach Marcel Koller blamed the referees for their 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League on Saturday, 18 January 2025.

The Swiss coach said his side was denied a clear goal against the Soweto giants and has called for the immediate introduction of VAR technology in African football.

