Al Ahly head coach Marcel Koller has stylishly throw shades at South African international after his move to Qatar side Qatar SC was confirmed

The Switzerland manager and the former Mamelodi Sundowns forwards have not been on good terms since last season, before opting to leave the club this January

The Re Devils manager's dig at the Bafana Bafana star didn't go well with the South African football fans on social media

Al Ahly manager Marcel Koller aimed a subtle dig at South African international Percy Tau after it was confirmed that he was leaving the Red Devils for Qatar.

The Bafana Bafana star was absent from the Egyptian giants' 3-1 win over Stade d'Abidjan last weekend in the CAF Champions League.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star was omitted from the squad to face the Ivorian side as he was preparing to complete his move to Qatar SC.

Al Ahly head coach Marcel Koller aims a subtle dig at Percy Tau after the Red Devils match against Stade d'Abidjan in the CAF Champions League. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Koller aims a subtle dig at Percy Tau

According to Soccer Laduma, Koller retorted when a reporter asked him whether the absence of Percy Tau made his team struggle against the Ivorian.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Percy Tau leaves Egyptian giants Al Ahly for Middle East side Qatar Sports Club. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

"Percy Tau's absence didn't affect us today because he wasn't even playing regularly. It's rather the weather and the atmosphere that affected us," the Swiss manager said.

South African football fans heavily criticised the Al Ahly coach's submission about the Bafana Bafana star's absence from the match on social media.

SA drags Al Ahly coach after throwing shades at Tau

xolane_GB said:

"it’s not like koller’s football is attractive & he never liked Percy because he can’t handle big personnel same way he handled that guy who joined Al Ahly from BVB, but we’ll be there when Ahly shows him the door."

selelomathipa wrote:

"Someone tell him our hate is long term. We will be there when they turn against him. We are South Africans and we hold grudges."

ThatoMajola reacted:

"He will soon be crying that he has not been paid. Such a tool"

Karinaitor commented:

"He is being big headed now, he thinks he owns Ahly. God bless you Koller! You’re such a hater."

donmelaniniare shared:

"He's being clownish! What an immature statement ever made by a mentor of such a huge football institution. It's embarrassing!"

brezzada responded:

"Marcel Koller is talking too much, he's has left your club but you are still obsessed about Percy.... he can ignore the question rather throwing shades up and down... Grow up man."

iminald implied:

"Their tribalism will cost them Tau was the best in that team, they just don't want to admit and they will regret."

MohaleMotaung_ said:

"He is crying real tears."

Tau receives a hero's welcome upon from Pirates fans

Briefly News also reported that Percy Tau was welcomed specially by Orlando Pirates fans on his return to South Africa during the CAF Champions League group tie.

The former Premier Soccer League star was a second half substitute as the Red Devils played out a goalless draw against the Sea Robbers at the Orlando Stadium.

Source: Briefly News