Stellenbosch Set to Sign Former Kaizer Chiefs Star as Jayden Adams’ Replacement

Stellenbosch FC are close to sealing the signing of a former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder ahead of Premier Soccer League rivals, Orlando Pirates

The Steve Barker’s side are planning to sign the South African midfielder as a replacement for Jayden Adams who's close to joining Mamelodi Sundowns this January

The Stellies decision to identify the Amakhosi academy graduate as Adams' replacement sparked different opinions from fans on social media

Stellenbosch FC have reportedly identified a former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder as a perfect replacement for Mamelodi Sundowns-bound Jayden Adams this January.

Reports suggest that the Stellies and the Brazilians have reached an agreement on Adams' transfer fee.

The Bafana Bafana star is expected to join the defending champions this transfer window.

Adams' departure in the middle of the season could damage the Maroons' campaign, but they've already lined up a replacement.

Stellenbosch close to signing Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Stellenbosch are close to signing former Kaizer Chiefs star Thato Khiba from Premier Soccer League rivals TS Galaxy.

The 28-year-old midfielder is rated as one of the best players for the Rockets and has been a target for top sides in the Betway Premiership.

Khiba joined TS Galaxy in 2023 from Marumo Gallants and has since established himself as one of the club's most important players.

The Stellies initially faced stiff competition from Orlando Pirates for the midfielder, but they have moved past the Buccaneers on the negotiation table as they've already submitted an official bid to TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi.

The Sea Robbers' interest in the Glamour Boys academy graduate came in late, and they might be missing out on a versatile midfielder they crave.

Reactions as Stellenbosch close in on Khiba

MaraDinho_10 said:

"Chiefs product that will go on to shine more for Stellies bcoz he will be improved, just like he was going to at Pirates. It's the same pool Chiefs fish in & the only difference is clear for all to see."

ALentswe47881 wrote:

"You gotta love Stellenbosch man. This team is good at sporting talent. My team is looking for quality. Apparently buying quality will guarantee NEDBANK CUP AND THE LEAGUE."

YavelaMadikx commented:

"Top player this….Nduli, Butsaka, Khiba and Jabaar as your CM options 👌🏾"

KickFutbol_ reacted:

"Stellies’ midfield composition this season? Pace and power!"

NjabzFinest shared:

"Yeses Stellies replacing Adams with Khiba is a piece of magic 🔥🔥🔥"

KingPin_Mathe responded:

"Another good player with good abilities who doesn’t cost much. Next season when he is doing well at Stellies we will ask for him.🤣🤣"

ThulaniNombali said:

"Not even a replacement but an improvement in my books 🥵📚"

Kaizer Chiefs supporters want Stellenbosch star at Naturena

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs supporters are urging their club to consider signing Bafana Bafana star Devin Titus from Stellenbosch FC this January.

The South African international was spotted chatting with Nasreddine Nabi after the Stellies' 2-1 loss to the Glamour Boys in the Betway Premiership a few days ago.

