Midfielder Jayedn Adams is reportedly heading to the exit door at Stellenbosch FC after agreeing to join PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns

The Bafana Bafana star has been linked with a move to the Sundowns since last season, forcing Stellies to place an R40 million price tag on the player

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Adams could be making a mistake in joining Masanadawana, while others said the player is making the right move

Talented midfielder Jayden Adams could be set for a big-money switch to Mamelodi Sundowns after the Stellenbosch FC star reportedly agreed to join the PSL champions.

Adams has been a standout star for Stellies for the last two seasons and has been linked to PSL giants Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams could join PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Instagram

With the January transfer window now open, Sundowns could be set to make the first major move of the month after agreeing to a deal with the player Stellies valued at R40 million.

Jayden Adams could join Mamelodi Sundowns

Adams has agreed to join Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Stellies coach Steve Barker said Adams could join Sundowns, and the club is looking to bring in new players during the January window.

Barker said:

"I can't confirm anything, and I'm also not going to deny it [regarding Adams' future]. We are extra committed and focused on ensuring we're finding the talent to bring in to continue to make the club competitive. If you look at the last three windows, I think we've done the best, we've been good. I don't see why this window will be any different."

Stellenbsoch qualified for the CAF Confed quarterfinals, according to the tweet below:

Stellenbosch could lose several key players

While Adams seems set to join Sundowns, Stellies could leave several key players during the January transfer window.

Winger Devin Titus has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, while PSL clubs continue to show an interest in defender Fawaaz Basadien.

New Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could make his first signing at the PSL champions.

Source: Twitter

Fans react to Adams rumours

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Adams could be making a mistake by joining Sundowns, while others believe the 23-year-old player is making the right move for his career.

Dlala Provider asked a question:

"Why is it so simple for other teams to sign players, but my team, Kaizer Chiefs, takes two years to negotiate for a player?"

Msi Sithole says Sundowns is doing the right thing:

"Serious teams already started to bring quality players."

Nilma CPT backs the move:

"Good move for him."

Sakhele Mabhontshi questions the move:

"They're signing him to kill competition; where will he play when Mbule returns?"

Lungisani Dlamini says Adams is making a mistake:

"That's the end of him; money is indeed a curse."

Kazier Chiefs fans wants Stellenbosch FC star

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs fans believe the club could sign Stellenbosch winger Devin Titus in the January transfer window.

Titus was seen talking to Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi after a PSL match, but Stellies quickly denied any rumours linking the player with a move to the Soweto giants.

