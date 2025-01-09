Winger Devin Titus has emerged as a transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs after the Stellenbosch FC star was seen talking to Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi

Titus has been one of Stellies' best players this season, and the club are determined to keep him out of the clutches of rival PSL clubs

Local football fans laughed off the rumours, saying Chiefs fans are desperately looking for new players to join their squad

Bafana Bafana winger Devin Titus excited Kaizer Chiefs fans after talking to Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi on Wednesday, 8 January 2025.

Stellenbsoch lost 2-1 to Chiefs, and Amakhosi fans continued the celebrations by linking the conversation with Nabi to a potential switch for the talented 23-year-old winger.

Stellenbosch FC winger Devin Titus had a brief conversation with Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi after a PSL match. Image: dboy_titus_sa/Instagram and kaizerchiefs/Twitter.

With the January transfer window now open, Chiefs fans believe Nabi made a move for Titus, who has scored three goals this season, including the winning goal against Orlando Pirates.

Stellenbosch FC ignore transfer rumours

Chiefs fans want Titus, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Stellenbosch, the club is not concerned about the talks about Titus, whose teammate Fawaaz Basadien is also a transfer target for Chiefs.

The source said:

"There is a lot of talk going around, but as far as Stellies is concerned, there is nothing to worry about. It is not uncommon to see players talking to opposing coaches; it is something you see in matches all around the world, but it does not mean anything. Devin is a Stellies player, and the club is happy to have him part of the squad, while the player himself is more than happy here. People should not read anything into a small conversation."

Chiefs celebrated their victory over Stellenbosch in the tweet below:

Chiefs are linked with several players

Besides Titus and Basadien, Chiefs have been linked with several players in the January transfer window as they look to build on their 2-1 victory over Stellenbosch.

Among the list of players linked with Chiefs include Thabang Matuludi, Oswin Appollis, Toaster Nbasata, Fiston Mayele, Feisal Salum, Stanley Nwabali and Asanele Velebayi.

Stellenbosch FC boasts three players in the Bafana Bafana squad such as Fawaaz Basadien, Sage Stephens and Devin Titus. Image: dboy_titus_sa.

Fans laugh off rumours

Local football fans reacted on social media by saying Chiefs supporters are desperate for new signings and are making something out of nothing.

Calvin Baloyi criticised Chiefs fans:

"The madness of Kaizer Chiefs fans cannot be matched. Only mental doctors and psychologists can understand them; everything excites them."

Sky Sky made a suggestion:

"Chiefs must go to Royal AM and pick players; they are all free agents."

Ntlakuso Kubayi made a joke:

"I saw Nabi yesterday after the game. I went straight to him, and I think he's also interested in signing me up."

Muzi Wandile Ngwenya suggested other targets for Chiefs:

"Honestly, I'd go for Nyama and Darwin."

Tokelo Sewes is curious:

"Another scouting by fans. Lol, let's hope for the best."

Kaizer Chiefs could offload a new signing

