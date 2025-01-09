Soweto giants consider a move for Zambian goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata from Zesco United after they only kept one clean sheet this season

Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari could be offloaded to make space for a new face, while Chippa United star Stanley Nwabali is also on their radar

Amakhosi fans responded on social media, saying Chiefs made a mistake when they purchased Ntwari from TS Galaxy at the start of the 2024/2025 season

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari could leave Kaizer Chiefs to make space for a new player despite only joining the Soweto giants at the start of the 2024/2025 season.

The Rwandan has struggled to impress at Amakhosi after the club only managed to keep one clean sheet this season.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari could leave the Soweto giants after struggling to keep clean sheets. Image: ntwari_fiacre.

Source: Instagram

Throughout the season, Chiefs have used Brandon Peterson, Bruce Bvuma, and the criticised Ntwari between the poles, each struggling to establish themselves on the side.

Kaizer Chiefs consider bringing in a new goalkeeper

Ntwari faces an uncertain future at Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Chiefs are considering bringing former Sekhukhune United star Toaster Nsabata to the club, while they are also interested in Stanley Nwabali.

The source said:

"The club had identified that the goalkeeping department is a bit shaky, and that's why they have enquired about Zambia national team goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata. But to bring him in, they need to at least release or loan one goalkeeper, and they are considering loaning out Ntwari at the moment."

Nsabata has been linked with Chiefs since November 2024, according to the tweet below:

Kaizer Chiefs need reinforcements

With the January transfer window opened Chiefs have been linked with several new players as they look to build a strong squad that can finish the season on a high.

After losing their first match of 2025 to Cape Town City, the Soweto club bounced back to beat Stellenbosch FC 2-1 on Wednesday, 8 January 2025, to climb to fifth on the PSL log.

Zambian goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata and Nigerian star Stanley Nwabali are targets for PSL side Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Andrew Patron/AFP and MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Fans criticise Ntwari

Amakhosi supporters reacted on social media to say Chiefs made a mistake by signing former TS Galaxy shot-stopper Ntwari and rectify the situation quickly.

Nqunde Keo made a suggestion:

"They must loan him."

Keorapetse Queenton Mongologa offered support:

"Good thing we tried to bring in someone; it failed. We move on. We won't get every move perfect; we thank the support Tim Sukazi gives to the club, unlike other teams. Thank you, Khosi."

Richard Pyungu is not impressed:

"He can go this one. He's not better than Bvuma, and he's an international player."

Jabu Khetheni says Chiefs have themselves to blame:

"Kaizer Chiefs must accept that not every good player in the PSL will be good in Chiefs' colours. It has been their downfall for signing every Tom and Jerry."

Ephraim Maamoe says Chiefs must punish their scouts:

"Whoever identified him should be loaned out as well."

