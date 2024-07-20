Nasreddine Nabi has been accused of making a transfer blunder by signing Fiacre Ntwari instead of Stanley Nwabali

Kaizer Chiefs signed Ntwari from Premier Soccer League rivals TS Galaxy after months of monitoring Nwabali

A former South African national team goalkeeper trainer has shared his opinion on the Glamour Boys' decision

Kaizer Chiefs' new manager, Nasreddine Nabi, has been criticised for signing goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari instead of Stanley Nwabali.

The Soweto Giants have monitored Nwabali's progress since his stellar performance for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Nigerian international was not only linked with the Glamour Boys; clubs from Europe and the Saudi Professional League were also showing interest.

Nabi accused of transfer blunder

According to GOAL, former South African national goalkeeper Alex Heredia in an interview with Kickoff believes Nabi and Kaizer Chiefs made the wrong decision by signing Ntwari from TS Galaxy instead of going all out for Nwabali.

The seasoned goalkeeper coach believes the Super Eagles goalkeeper is a better option than the former TS Galaxy shot-stopper.

Nwabali proved himself on the big stage, and he's also one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier Soccer League.

"For a goalkeeper to perform, he needs a good team. It's the same with the team. But the Nigerian Nwabali looks more solid than the Rwandan because we've seen most of his games," he said.

"I watched him both here in the PSL and at the Afcon, and he's done quite well. In my opinion, the Nigerian would have been a more positive option for Chiefs."

As things stand, Amakhosi will not be going for Nwabali this summer, even if they eventually lose Itumeleng Khune, he is expected to stay at Chippa United for next season.

Fans want Chiefs to offer Itumeleng Khune a contract

Briefly News previously reported that Khune could extend his career at Kaizer Chiefs after his agent, Thato Matuka, said the club could offer him a new contract.

The 36-year-old has been struggling to find a new club since his Chiefs farewell and could retire, but his career could experience a significant U-turn with a new Amakhosi contract.

